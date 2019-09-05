Post Trailer Release, Sahher Bambba's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Wardrobe Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Directed by Sunny Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas marks the acting debut of Sahher Bambba and Karan Deol, who is Sunny Deol's son. The film's trailer was released today and it is a romantic drama movie, which was shot in Spiti Valley, Manali, and Ladakh. However, a few parts of the film were also shot in New Delhi. Post watching the trailer of the film, the film seems to be intense but also highlights the diverse wardrobe of the actress. Yes, from humble hiking clothes to shimmery dresses, Sahher gave us a lot of fashion moments in the trailer.

The first half of the trailer shows us Sahher Bambba and Karan Deol enjoying and indulging in adventurous sports. They are obviously seen spending time in rocky mountaineous regions and so mostly, Sahher's outfits are apt judging by the location. In the beginning scenes of the trailer, she is seen dressed in blue and grey tracksuits and all-black trekking outfits, which seemed ideal.

However, for a monastery scene, she ditched her tracksuits for something more colourful. She wore a blue and red sleeveless top and paired it with a pair of denims. She finished her look with a sweater tied around her waist. Now, this and her another sleeveless pink outfit must have been pretty numbers but they didn't seem right for the cold mountaineous locales.

Cut to her scenes in New Delhi, where Sahher Bambba slipped into glamorous outfits. In the second half of the trailer, she channels the looks of a stylish urbane girl. In one of the scenes, she is seen in a pink-hued collared sweater, which is notched up by a costume neckpiece. Well, this was some styling goal. Also, her embellished sleeveless dress look caught our attention. She paired her dress with pencil heels and sleek earrings. There's a scene in the famous Connaught Place area of New Delhi, where Sahher is seen dancing with Karan. Here the actress sported a flowy long dress with a side-slit.

Well, going by the trailer, we feel Sahher Bambba will give us oodles of simple fashion goals. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas would be hitting the screens on 20th September, 2019.

Photo Credit (Stills From The Trailer): Zee Studios