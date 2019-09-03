Sahher Bambba Is The Latest Fashion Inspiration All Millennials Need

Sahher Bambba donned a half-sleeved plain black top and paired it with a pencil skirt. The long black pencil skirt was accentuated by yellow prints which enhanced her outfit. She left her sleek tresses open. The minimal makeup marked by a red lip shade completed her elegant-stylish look. The actress painted her nails with blue nail lacquer and that rounded out her look.

Sahher wore a three-fourth sleeved light pink and blue printed white wrap dress by Alcoolique. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the knee-length wrap dress consisted of two printed colours - first half consisted of a blue prints while the other half was marked by pink patterns. The double layered neckpiece enhanced her look. She completed her look with white pointed stiletto heels. The actress left her brown wavy tresses open. She opted for a dewy makeup which was marked by a glossy lip shade.

Sahher looked extremely gorgeous in knee-length one-shouldered denim dress. Her dress was accentuated by ruffle trimmed part and a tie belt. She completed her look with white pointed stiletto heels. The actress left her curly locks open. She opted for a minimal makeup that was marked by a pink lip shade. The budding actress looked a class apart in her denim ensemble.

Multicoloured Sequinned Dress

For the promotions, Sahher Bambba opted for a multi-coloured sequinned mini dress by The Attico. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the three-fourth sleeved dress consisted of a sweetheart neckline, which added a stylish touch to her look. She left her mid-parted sleek brown tresses loose. The filled eyebrows, contoured red cheeks, and a pink lip shade rounded out her look.

