Neha Dhupia Flaunts Pretty Outfits In Her Latest Photoshoot And Proves ‘It’s All About Style’!

    Neha Dhupia is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry, whose fashionable looks have always been the talk of the town. Be it for maternity photoshoot or for glamorous events, she never fails to put her best fashion foot forward and making heads turn. Recently, Neha turned the cover star for Candy Magazine's September 2020 issue and she was all out there flaunting her pretty outfits. The actress nailed the two western looks with utmost style and proved 'it's all about style'. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.

    View this post on Instagram

    Today on @candymag.in it's @nehadhupia day, (all day). Tap the link in bio over the course of this auspicious occasion to read her conversation with us, download your copy of vol 13, and more. Editor-in-Chief / Photographer @studiodenz Creative Director @farrahkader Makeup & Hair Artist @yountentsomo Fashion Stylist @gumanistylists Interview by| @sakshi.404 On Neha Outfit by @rockystarofficial @rockystar100 , Accessories by @nish.jewels & @anmoljewellers #Candymagin #nehadhupia #Nofilterneha #Nofilter #TuesdayVibes #Superwoman #Womenentrepreneurs #Actor #Bollywood

    A post shared by CANdYMAG™ (@candymag.in) on

    Neha Dhupia In A Jacket And Skirt

    Neha Dhupia was decked up in a puffed-sleeved edgy ombré blue and pink metallic crop jacket, which came from the label Rocky Star. Styled by Gurleen and Sukhmani, she layered her jacket with a halter-neck plunging-neckline black top and teamed it with a beige-hued net flair long skirt. Her jacket featured an attached cap that she wore over her head. The diva accessorised her look with minimal jewellery from Nish and Anmol. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Neha let loose her highlighted tresses.

    View this post on Instagram

    "As long as you’re not hurting anyone, just spread your wings and fly high!" — @nehadhupia Read all about the powerhouse #NehaDhupia in our new issue. Download your copy now at candymag.in (Link in bio). But wait - there's more: Make sure you check out the "Visit Store" tab for any product / outfits you like from our 1st Interactive Issue. Happy reading! @candymag.in Vol 13, September 2020 Edition. Editor-in-Chief / Photographer @studiodenz Creative Director @farrahkader Makeup & Hair Artist @yountentsomo Fashion Stylist @gumanistylists Interview by| @sakshi.404 On Neha Outfit by @rockystarofficial @rockystar100 , Accessories by @azotiique #Candymagin #NehaDhupia #Fashionista #Womensupportwomen #Magazinecover #September #Future #Artists #Artsy

    A post shared by CANdYMAG™ (@candymag.in) on

    Neha Dhupia In A Black Dress And Jacket

    Neha Dhupia sported a plunging-neckline plain black dress that featured net-detailing at the hem. She layered her dress with a full-sleeved open-front ombré purple jacket, which was accentuated by heavy feathers. Neha's outfit came from the same label Rocky Star and she upped her look with a pair of lovely earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, elevated her look. The actress let loose her straight highlighted tresses and looked beautiful.

    So, what do you think about these outfits of Neha Dhupia? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Cover Pic Credit: Neha Dhupia

    Story first published: Thursday, September 10, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
