Neha Dhupia Flaunts Pretty Outfits In Her Latest Photoshoot And Proves ‘It’s All About Style’!
Neha Dhupia is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry, whose fashionable looks have always been the talk of the town. Be it for maternity photoshoot or for glamorous events, she never fails to put her best fashion foot forward and making heads turn. Recently, Neha turned the cover star for Candy Magazine's September 2020 issue and she was all out there flaunting her pretty outfits. The actress nailed the two western looks with utmost style and proved 'it's all about style'. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.
Editor-in-Chief / Photographer @studiodenz Creative Director @farrahkader Makeup & Hair Artist @yountentsomo Fashion Stylist @gumanistylists Interview by| @sakshi.404 On Neha Outfit by @rockystarofficial @rockystar100 , Accessories by @nish.jewels & @anmoljewellers
Neha Dhupia In A Jacket And Skirt
Neha Dhupia was decked up in a puffed-sleeved edgy ombré blue and pink metallic crop jacket, which came from the label Rocky Star. Styled by Gurleen and Sukhmani, she layered her jacket with a halter-neck plunging-neckline black top and teamed it with a beige-hued net flair long skirt. Her jacket featured an attached cap that she wore over her head. The diva accessorised her look with minimal jewellery from Nish and Anmol. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Neha let loose her highlighted tresses.
Editor-in-Chief / Photographer @studiodenz Creative Director @farrahkader Makeup & Hair Artist @yountentsomo Fashion Stylist @gumanistylists Interview by| @sakshi.404 On Neha Outfit by @rockystarofficial @rockystar100 , Accessories by @azotiique
Neha Dhupia In A Black Dress And Jacket
Neha Dhupia sported a plunging-neckline plain black dress that featured net-detailing at the hem. She layered her dress with a full-sleeved open-front ombré purple jacket, which was accentuated by heavy feathers. Neha's outfit came from the same label Rocky Star and she upped her look with a pair of lovely earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, elevated her look. The actress let loose her straight highlighted tresses and looked beautiful.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Neha Dhupia? Let us know that in the comment section.
