Rasika Dugal And Neha Dhupia Give Us Easy Breezy Summer Dress Goals Which We So Want To Ace Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The pandemic has made us realise the pros of wearing easy breezy dresses. With scorching sun and humidity at its peak and you stuck at home, these flared comfy numbers make a lot of sense. These dresses not only exude soothing vibes but also help you feel relaxed. If you are looking for breezy dress ideas, Rasika Dugal and Neha Dhupia have you covered. The actresses flaunted flared dresses recently and instantly inspired us. So, let's take a look at their awesome dresses.

Rasika Dugal's Easy Breezy Dress

Lounging on her upholstered earthy-hued sofa with minimal interior décor in the backdrop, Rasika Dugal looked amazing in her white dress. She wore a comfy white dress that came from the label, The Summer House. A sustainable fashion label, A Suitable Boy actress was a vision to behold in her soothing dress that was flared with a halter neckline and panelled accents. It seemed like a cotton dress and her makeup was fresh and dewy with pink lip shade and subtle kohl. Her look was jewellery-free but she seemed to be holding a hand mirror. The loose tresses rounded out her avatar.

Neha Dhupia's Easy Breezy Dress

With the sunny cloudy sky in the backdrop, Neha Dhupia also gave us a breezy dress goal but her dress was absolutely different from Rasika Dugal's. She also wore a sustainable dress that was by Mati and her dress was shirt-style with collar and half-sleeves. Pink-hued and accentuated by blue stripes, Neha Dhupia's dress was flared and with a skirt-style hem. Her look was jewellery-free with makeup highlighted by muted pink lip shade and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The short side-parted tresses completed her look.

So, whose sustainable easy breezy dress would you like to pick? Let us know that.