Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: Her 5 Recent Fashionable Outfits That She Slayed Like A Piece Of Cake

Born on 27 August 1980, Bollywood actress and model Neha Dhupia is one of the most inspiring actresses we have in the industry. She has not just been motivating us by raising her voice in support of women but also giving us major fashion goals by slaying the intimidating outfits like a piece of cake. The diva's sartorial choices are always unique and the way she nails her attire effortlessly, impresses us the most. On her birthday, let us take a look at some of her recent fashionable looks that left us stunned.

Neha Dhupia In White Separates And Brown Shrug For her latest photoshoot for her show No Filter Neha Season 5, Neha Dupia was decked up in white separates. Her outfit consisted of full-sleeved buttoned-down top and matching bottoms that featured a black lace border. The diva layered her ensemble with a sheer brown-hued long ruffle shrug, which was accentuated by white floral patterns. She completed her look with a pair of nude-hued flip flops and wrapped up her look with filled brows and light pink lip shade. Neha Dhupia let loose her mid-parted highlighted short tresses. Neha Dhupia In A Yellow Kaftaan Dress Neha Dhupia gave work-from-home fashion goals in an easy-breezy comfy full-sleeved long dark-yellow kaftaan dress, which came from the label Zwaan. Styled by Gurleen Gambhir and Sukhmani Gambhir, her dress featured blue border and a thigh-high side slit. The Tumhari Sulu actress upped her look with minimal jewellery by Roma and pulled back her sleek tresses into a high ponytail. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, pink lip shade rounded out her look. Neha Dhupia In A Silver Dress Neha Dhupia donned a silver dress and looked super stylish. Her dress featured subtle blue accents on the bodice and loose sleeves. She completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and painted her nails black. The De Dana Dan actress let loose her side-parted highlighted curls and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Neha Dhupia In A Blue Dress Neha Dhupia was dressed to impress in a half-sleeved high-neck blue flared dress by Payal Khandwala. Styled by Gurleen Gambhir and Sukhmani Gambhir, her dress featured slight off-shoulder detailing and asymmetrical hem. The Helicopter Eela actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and accessorised her look with white-pearl detailed bangles. She pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with filled brows, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Neha Dhupia In A Blue Blazer And Printed Skirt For an event, Neha Dhupia was decked up in a quarter-sleeved long-lapel sky-blue blazer, which she layered with an extended-sleeved black top. The Roadies judge teamed her blazer with a dark-blue knee-length skirt that was accentuated by sharp pleats and multi-hued prints. She completed her look with black heels and notched up her look with gold-toned chain neckpiece and a black wrist watch. Neha let loose her mid-parted sleek long tresses and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Neha Dhupia? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia!

Pic Credits: Neha Dhupia