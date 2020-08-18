Neha Dhupia’s Wardrobe Features Interesting Outfits; Pick Your Favourite Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

You can find the most unconventional of the outfits in the wardrobe of Neha Dhupia. Her outfits are eye-catching and not quite everybody's cup of tea. However, Neha pulls off each outfit of hers confidently and her stylists are Gurleen Gambhir and Sukhmani Gambhir. Recently, the actress and MTV Roadies judge flaunted three outfits, which we felt were absolutely sassy.

Neha Dhupia's Blue Shirt Set

Neha Dhupia gave us a travel fashion-perfect look with this ensemble of hers. Her styling was done to perfection and her ensemble came from the label, Āroka. Splashed in the shades of blue, her attire seemed comfy and cool. It consisted of a shirt that was collared and flared and matching dhoti-style pyjamas. We totally loved her outfit choice and she paired her attire with a tough pair of black boots, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her tie-dye outfit with a chic silver mirrored choker and edgy stackables designed by Ritika Sachdeva. The makeup was highlighted by nude tones and she upped her look with round-framed black shades and a tiny dark blue bindi. The long wind-swept tresses completed her look.

Neha Dhupia's Red Midi Dress

Got a midi dress like this one, you can pair it with a denim jacket just like Neha Dhupia did. The actress gave us a work-from-home look that we found so interesting. She wore a cotton linen criss-cross midi dress from the Blush collection of Ancestory and paired it with a sleeveless white-toned patterned denim jacket that spruced up her look. She teamed her attire with white-hued sports shoes, which notched up the comfort quotient. As for accessories, the diva wore chic rings and a watch that spruced up her look. The makeup was natural and enhanced by nude tones. The middle-parted sleek shoulder-length tresses rounded out her avatar.

Neha Dhupia's Long Overcoat Look

The actress also wore a white embellished top and paired it with a metallic blue pleated skirt. We totally loved this colour-blocked addition and with the long black overcoat, her attire gave us winter party-perfect look. Her ensemble was from Zara and Prerto. She upped her look with a pair of oxidised silver earrings, which accentuated her stylish avatar. The makeup was enhanced by muted brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted bun completed her look.

So, which attire of Neha Dhupia's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: GURLEEN | SUKHMANI