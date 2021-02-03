On Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D’Souza’s Anniversary, Their Twinning Moments In Colour Coordinated Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza tied the knot on 3 February 2012 and since then they are one of our favourite and most cute couples in the Bollywood industry. They have won the hearts of the audience as a couple with their stunning chemistry, not just on-screen but off-screen too. The couple keeps treating their fans with their loved pictures on social media. The adorable pictures of the two having cute moments with each other, definitely sets major couple goals but apart from it, they are also often seen shelling out some serious goals in their colour co-ordinated outfits. So, as the couple completes nine years of marital bliss today, take a look at their 3 twinning fashion moments, where they complemented each other in matching colour outfits.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza In White

On the occasion of Christmas 2020, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza had a lovely family photoshoot, where they were seen complementing each other in their white outfits. Riteish sported a half-sleeved classic-collar white shirt, which was accentuated by tiny black dots. He teamed his shirt with denim light-blue jeans and completed his look with sea-green hued shoes. With a silver-toned wrist watch and Santa Claus hairband, he wrapped up his look.

On the other hand, Genelia was decked up in a full-sleeved white top that had embroidered layer-detailing. She paired her top with grey-hued printed shorts and completed her look with dusky-hued printed stylish heels. The actress upped her look with minimal jewellery and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and wore a Christmas-themed headband.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza In Black

Riteish Deshmukh donned a full-sleeved full-length black jumpsuit, which featured buttoned-down detailing and pockets. The neon-green hued belt cinched his waist and added structure to his attire. The actor teamed his suit with a pair of black boot-type stylish shoes. He dyed his hair white and rounded out his look with half-grown beard.

Genelia Deshmukh twinned with her husband in a full-sleeved black tee that had word Rebel written on it with intricate pink and white prints. She teamed her black top with denim blue hot pants and completed her look with funky grey shoes that had stylish pink layer detailing. The diva notched up her look with a few wrist-pieces and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and looked wonderful.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza In Blue

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza gave major couple fashion goals in their dark blue outfits. Riteish opted for a pant suit, which consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and matching pants. He layered his blazer with a classic white shirt and completed his look with funky white printed loafers. The actor wore round-shaped black framed eyeglasses that suited him. Short hair and half-beard, elevated his dapper look.

On the other hand, Genelia was dressed to slay in blue separates. It consisted of full-sleeved buttoned-down shirt and matching loose trousers. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and went for minimal jewellery. The actress let loose her highlighted tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these matching outfits of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza? Which twinning fashion moment of them did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram