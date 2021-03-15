The Married Woman: Ridhi Dogra Speaks About Her 90s Look From The Web Series Bollywood Wardrobe Staff

Besides her effortless performance as Astha in ALTBalaji's recently launched web series, 'The Married Woman', Ridhi Dogra is also being appreciated by the audience and especially her fans for her inspiring look in the show.

Ridhi, who portrays the lead character of Astha in the popular show, represents the look of women from the 90s. While initially, it all seemed a little difficult for the creative team to get the authentic look for Ridhi's character, the talented actress thought of taking some inspiration from one of her close-knit family members.

Spilling beans on her look in the show, Ridhi reveals, "When we were researching for my look, I always had my family members including my mother, grandmother, and maasi as reference points since they were all ladies of the early 90s. They are exactly the women shown in the series as far as their physical appearance is concerned. When the creative team was sourcing to check the authentic looks of the women of the 90s, it was all very Bollywood. I realised that this is not how I remember women in the 90s to be."

"I told my mother to find old pictures of my grandmother and herself. So, I created a look of my own and presented it to the team and, they were very happy. We went with different looks, which were similar to my naani. I remember during the look test, we got into the look of a chiffon saree with a sleeveless blouse, simple mangalsutra, stone chain in the neck, and a bindi. I put that picture of mine on our family group, and everybody loved it. I told my naani that this is my tribute to her, and every one replied, saying that I look like my naani. For me, that was like a personal victory, and I thought my look is authentic. It was really special that I could do that." Ridhi adds.

The Married Woman is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself. The series, directed by Sahir Raza, features a talented pool of actors like Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others.

'The Married Woman' is streaming only on ALTBalaji!