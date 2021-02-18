Just In
Richa Chadha Or Mahira Khan, Whose Traditional Attire Will You Pick For Next Event?
If you want to look a class apart at any formal event, you have come to the right place. Mahira Khan and Richa Chadha looked amazing as they gave us stunning fashion goals with their ethnic outfits. While Richa Chadha wore a regal suit, Mahira Khan left us speechless with her pretty saree. So, if you are planning on attending an event, Mahira and Richa are the fashion inspiration you need.
Mahira Khan's Floral Saree
Mahira Khan looked graceful in her floral saree, which was designed by Sania Maskatiya. Her saree was accentuated by floral accents and she teamed her saree with a matching blouse that featured embellished border. With her saree look, Mahira definitely exuded vintage vibes. She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The messy bun completed her look.
Richa Chadha's Regal Suit
Richa Chadha looked resplendent in her ethnic suit, which consisted of kurta and pyjamas. Her long kurta was enhanced by intricate golden-toned accents and she paired it with flared matching pyjamas. She teamed her ensemble with floral dupatta that upped her style quotient. She wore platform sandals with her attire. Her look was enhanced by a pair of dainty earrings. The makeup was marked by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, Mahira Khan or Richa Chadha, whose attire did you like more? Let us know that.
Pictures Courtesy: Mahira Khan - Shahbaz Shazi