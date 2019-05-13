ENGLISH

    Rhea Kapoor's Latest Outfit Is About Experimenting With Trousers And Making Them Look Edgy

    Rhea Kapoor Fashion

    Rhea Kapoor was spotted at a birthday bash of her friend recently and trust her, not to give us one of the boring looks. On the contrary, Rhea looked awesome in her formal-informal avatar. She kept her look edgy and gave party goals to most of us, who want a break from frills and fancies. Let's decode her party wardrobe.

    Rhea Kapoor Style

    So, the producer and stylist, wore a half-sleeved formal shirt, which was dipped in a pristine white hue and was notched up by sheer accents. She teamed her shirt with a black bralet and the bottoms of her ensemble totally had all our attention. The diva contrasted her white with black bottoms, which consisted of flared trousers and a wrap-around. Well, with this, Rhea certainly taught us how to spruce up our simple trousers.

    Rhea Kapoor News

    She paired her outfit with pointed black boots, which went well with her attire and carried an ultra-luxe box bag with her. Well, stylista Rhea is full of surprises. The delicate neckpiece complemented her look and gave her party avatar sort of a complete touch. The makeup was light with a neon pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The sleek middle-parted tressed completed her look. So, what do you think about Sonam's younger sibling's look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Monday, May 13, 2019, 17:34 [IST]
