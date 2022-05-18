ENGLISH
    Rhea Chakraborty Sets The Internet Afire With Her Gorgeous PICS!

    By
    |

    If there is someone who knows all the hacks to capture the limelight with her hotness it's definitely Rhea Chakraborty, just the way she is doing in these alluring pictures.

    Recently the actress took to her social media and shared some stunning pictures from her dressing room while she takes an elegant pose on a chair in a fluorescent green dress. While adding a beautiful caption, she wrote -

    "Behind every great woman is another great woman whispering "you've got this baby girl"
    -unknown"

    Rhea never misses a chance to impress her fans with her charm while she was also seen exploring her writing skills these days.

    Rhea Chakraborty was recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 13:30 [IST]
