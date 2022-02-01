Rhea Chakraborty’s Graceful And Elegant New Look

ENGLISH
    Rhea Chakraborty is a kind of celebrity who always believes in living a normal life. The actress finds luxury in a normal living. In her recent social media post, she looked very elegant and beautiful with a life-changing quote.

    Rhea Chakraborty seems to redefine her new look and removes the mid-week blues. In her recent social media post, the actress posted a black and white picture of herself wearing a beautiful dress and shared a quote about life by Brazilian lyricist Paulo Coelho. The quote says - "And one has to understand that braveness is not the absence of fear but rather the strength to keep on going forward despite the fear." -Paulo Coelho

    The actress Seems to create a new rage in her fashion hooked dress. The celebrity took up the hashtag as #rehnew, which does give her fans thought on often believer of simple living style the actress goes all glamorous these days. Rhea definitely has raised the excitement level of her fans.

    Rhea Chakraborty has recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed Chehre opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 17:32 [IST]
