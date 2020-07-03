Remembering Saroj Khan As The Legendary Choreographer Who Wore Vibrant Salwar Suits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Veteran choreographer and a three-time National Award winner, Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest and we are extremely saddened to hear about the news. In her illustrious career span of more than 40 years, she has choreographed many famous songs and has given us a number of dance steps. She has choreographed more than 2000 songs and was famous for her collaboration with Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. In fact, in her last project Kalank, she collaborated with Madhuri Dixit again. However, apart from being a legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan also seemed to take a keen interest in fashion. She kept it traditional but her fashion wear consisting mainly of salwar suits were vibrant. We have decoded her four salwar suit outfits for you.

Saroj Khan's Zardozi Suit

Saroj Khan appeared on many reality shows and for one of the shows, she wore a traditional suit and looked resplendent. Her attire seemed perfect for wedding and festive occasions. The choreographer wore a black-hued suit that consisted of flared trousers and a kurta accentuated by intricate golden-hued threadwork. She paired her attire with a dazzling dupatta that went well with her salwar suit. She accessorised her look with gold earrings.

Saroj Khan's Red Suit

For one of the events, Saroj Khan gave us yet another festive wear goal with her red suit. Splashed in a deep red hue, her suit attire was gorgeous and she looked graceful. Her suit was enhanced by silver threadwork on the neckline and sleeves area. She paired her kurta with matching simple salwar and wore a plain red dupatta. She accessorised her look with a classy band and silver earrings.

Saroj Khan's Green And Pink Suit

This was such a cute click of Saroj Khan with Taapsee Pannu. The legendary choreographer gave us simple suit goal with her ensemble that consisted of a floral-patterned green kurta and pink salwar. Her kurta was enhanced by pink floral accents and the pink dupatta completed her look. The pink dupatta was subtly done and she wore plain black slippers and this time kept her look jewellery-free. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade.

Saroj Khan's Sea Green Suit

The seasoned choreographer, Saroj Khan has won a number of awards and one of them was the Wow Iconic Personality Award. She wore a sea green suit for the occasion that was collared. Her kurta was accentuated by floral patterns in white threadwork. We also noticed golden-toned piping on her kurta. She notched up her look with green and gold-toned earrings and wore a shimmering green bangle too. Her makeup was enhanced by deep pink lip shade.

Rest in peace, Saroj Khan!