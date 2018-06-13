Rekha Turns Up The Heat In Her Icy White Attire

The lady with timeless charm, Rekha left us starstruck yet again at the IIFA Awards press meet. The diva made heads turn and wow, she looked so amazing that we couldn't keep our eyes off her. We wonder what is that 'special factor' about Rekha that she never seems to age and always looks so composed and graceful.

We love her style sense and the fact that she has promoted ethnic fashion in the country like no one else. The legendary actress pulled off her interesting outfit with so much ease and panache. She was a vision in white and definitely gave the ladies of all age a formal traditional wear goal.

The charming Rekha's ensemble was rather attention-grabbing and we were stunned by the wispy dupatta with golden prints that she draped on her pristine white attire. The starlet, who is going to perform after a long period of 20 years at the IIFA, wore complenting ivory jhumkis that went well with her attire.

Not the one to shy away from colours, the 'Silsila' actress painted her nails bright red, wore the matching lip shade, and sported a small red bindi too. Also, she carried the colour as if it was just made for her. Her makeup was as usual on the heavier side, with smoky eyes, but it suited Rekha.

She accessorised her look with a dark golden-black potli bag that not only contrasted her outfit but looked so classy. Her middle-parted hair marked by sindoor was tied into a neat bun and her divine avatar wouldn't have been complete had she not put gajra on her hairdo.

Rekha, we can't get enough of you. You keep on impressing us and we are your die-hard admirers. Did you like Rekha's look as much as we did?