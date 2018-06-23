Rekha’s IIFA 2018 First Look Is What All Young Girls Need To Try

PC: IIFA Awards

Rekha just arrived for IIFA 2018 in Thailand and we can't stop ourselves from getting excited. The veteran actress, who is all set to perform at the stage after 20 years, looked awesome and so happening. Yes, with her airport look alone, she could have given those young actresses a run for the money.

This timeless beauty stunned us and redefined the airport fashion. She looked trendy, cool, retro, and obviously unforgettable. Rekha channelled the 70s look that we so loved. And no, she didn't sport anything ethnic for a change. On the contrary, Rekha wore a western outfit and we were glued to her.

The diva wore a pristine white asymmetrical top that was flowy and every inch dramatic and teamed it with black coloured half athleisure pants. Oh yeah, she mixed gym wear with a contemporary style and gave us the brand new airport wear idea. Not only that, she draped a shawl around her and accentuated her ensemble.

PC: IIFA Awards

She enhanced her look with comfy sports shoes and a metallic black hued box-styled purse. She also carried a bigger chic white bag with her. We loved her black coloured shades but most of all it was her polka-dotted bandana that made her look so distinctive.

Rekha completed her sassy avatar with a deep red lip shade and a tight bun. Well, we are giving her 10 on 10 for that classy look, how about you?