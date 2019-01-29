ENGLISH

Rekha's All-black Fusion Ensemble Is Anything But Ordinary

By
Rekha Daboo Ratnani Calendar Launch

Rekha was the real stunner of the calendar launch event of Daboo Ratnani. She looked amazing in her quirky outfit and offered us a totally refreshing look. She went beyond traditional and modern and instead, opted for a very individualistic number. There is a reason Rekha is called a fashion diva. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

Rekha Fashion

Her look was about giving surreal a rock chic touch. She wore an ensemble that was accentuated by flared silhouette and twisted folds. The veteran actress paired her outfit with a pair of straight-fit pants. Rekha teamed her tight pants with a flared coat, which we thought was an interesting combination. The actress paired her ensemble with metallic black-hued ankle-length boots, which were studded with sequins.

Rekha Style

Rekha accessorised her look with a statement oxidised neckpiece, which we thought was a meticulous and perfect addition. She even wore chic rings and dark shades to elevate her look. The makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and the actress rounded out her look with an impeccable bun. So, how did you find Rekha's look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

