Rekha's All-black Fusion Ensemble Is Anything But Ordinary

Rekha was the real stunner of the calendar launch event of Daboo Ratnani. She looked amazing in her quirky outfit and offered us a totally refreshing look. She went beyond traditional and modern and instead, opted for a very individualistic number. There is a reason Rekha is called a fashion diva. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

Her look was about giving surreal a rock chic touch. She wore an ensemble that was accentuated by flared silhouette and twisted folds. The veteran actress paired her outfit with a pair of straight-fit pants. Rekha teamed her tight pants with a flared coat, which we thought was an interesting combination. The actress paired her ensemble with metallic black-hued ankle-length boots, which were studded with sequins.

Rekha accessorised her look with a statement oxidised neckpiece, which we thought was a meticulous and perfect addition. She even wore chic rings and dark shades to elevate her look. The makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and the actress rounded out her look with an impeccable bun. So, how did you find Rekha's look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.