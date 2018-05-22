Red Hot Alert: Esha Gupta Might Make The Temperatures Soar

Ain't nobody hotter than Esha Gupta! The sultry diva got our eyes popping out today. She was literally the red hot chilli pepper in her Anamika Khanna fusion sari. The lady in red has been making the temperature rise as the judge of the dance reality show called 'High Fever...Dance Ka Naya Tevar'. And yesterday, she raised the fever quotient more, looking drop-dead gorgeous in her sari.

Her sensational sari was every inch modern and she carried it off with so much sass and class. The sari with a twist, featured ruffles that added layers of drama to the outfit. The outfit could have easily been a cross between a sari and a dress, but for the belted pallu that not only gave the attire a structure but also accentuated her lithe frame.

The deep slit in her sari added to the sexiness and her floral embroidered sleeveless blouse enhanced the attire. Esha was posed perfect and wore a statement choker and other accessories, including rings from Amrapali Jewels and Outhouse Jewellery. Her pointed Jimmy Choo sandals colour-blocked her attire and were as eye-catching as her contemporary sari.

The 'Rustom' actress wore a glowy makeup that was highlighted by a pink lip shade and blush that emphasized her cheekbones. Esha sensibly kept her eye makeup light and her middle-parted layered brown tresses went perfect with the attire.

We think Esha Gupta was so on point and on fire. The diva can really set the stage burning. Do you think as we do too? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.