Be It Almost Any Occasion, These Leading Tinsel Town Ladies Have Outfit Ideas For You

Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan has a diva quotient in her. When she is off-duty, the actress wears the simplest of outfits and looks fabulous. This time, she looked amazing too, as she was spotted with her BFF Amrita Arora in the city. The diva wore a sleeveless floral top, which was accentuated by brown hue and peppered with floral accents. She paired it with distressed half denims and black peep-hole sandals. Kareena carried a textured side bag with her and the makeup was light with a pink lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses.

Disha Patani Disha Patani, who was spotted in denims recently, took a floral turn. The actress was in a sunshine mood in her absolutely dainty dress, which was spaghetti-strapped and figure-flattering. Her subdued orange dress was notched up by vibrant pink and orange floral accents and bright peacock motifs. The dress also had a sheer overlay and she teamed it with beige-hued sandals. She accessorised her look with a dainty necklace and the makeup was highlighted by pink and orange eye shadow. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Pooja Hegde Pooja Hegde was spotted at the screening event and she elevated her style quotient with an eye-catching jumpsuit. The actress wore a sleeveless jumpsuit that hugged her slender frame and was flared towards the hem. The jumpsuit was blue in colour and was enhanced by white dotted patterns. Pooja looked smart and she paired her ensemble with white sandals. She accessorised her look with a chic ring. The makeup consisted of a matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses completed her chic avatar.

Ananya Panday Last time, Ananya wore a dress that read, 'Karl Is My Father' and this time too, she kept the quirk factor alive. She wore a black top and paired it with distressed denims and a printed brown jacket, which notched up her avatar. She wore brown boots and Ananya's makeup was light with a pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her street-style avatar.

Sanya Malhotra Apart from her meteoric rise as an actress, Sanya's fashion game is also getting better with time. The 'Photograph' actress wore a black half-sleeved top and paired it with high-waist metallic blue pants and black sports shoes. She carried a chic brown purse with her and accessorised her look with round-framed shades. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The curly tresses completed her outdoor look.

Kiara Advani Kiara Advani made a strong case for traditional fashion with her ethnic suit. She wore a green-hued full-sleeved chikankari kurta, which had all our attention and paired it with white palazzos and complementing flats. The actress carried a side bag with her and accessorised her look with round-framed shades. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a muted-toned lip shade and the side-swept tresses completed her ethnic avatar.

Mandana Karimi Mandana Karimi was spotted with Adhyayan Suman in Bandra. She looked gorgeous in her separates. Her attire consisted of a dainty white floral top and she paired it with high-waist indigo blue pyjamas, which colour-blocked her attire. She paired her ensemble with neon footwear and accessorised her look with hoop earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned with a bright pink lip shade and the sleek tresses rounded out her look.

Vidya Balan Vidya Balan was spotted in an ivory suit that was on the elaborate side. Her ensemble was collared and consisted of a full-sleeved kurta and flared palazzo pyjamas. She teamed her ensemble with an ivory dupatta. Vidya's suit was highlighted by subtle embellishments. She wore a glossy lip shade, her cheekbones were contoured and the eye makeup was notched up by a well-defined kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Tara Sutaria Tara Sutaria's off-duty style is pretty humble and sassy. The actress was spotted in the city in a makeup-free look. She wore a grey-hued top and paired it with denims. She also wore a camouflage jacket, which spruced up her outfit. Tara teamed her ensemble with sparkly silver flats and accessorised her look with dark shades. The middle-parted voluminous tresses completed her look.

Shruti Haasan The very stylish Shruti Haasan was spotted at the airport in a black tuxedo dress that was detailed with a sharp neckline and overlapping feature. She paired her ensemble with brown heels and wore dark shades to notch up her look. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses completed her airport look. Well, this made for an excellent airport outfit.

Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt also gave us a dress goal but hers was a vibrant number that came from Le Mill and designed by Silvia Tcherassi. It was a flared number, which was accentuated by red and white stripes and featured a subtle front slit and a statement belt. The makeup was dewy-toned with a pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

Vedhika Kumar Actress Vedhika Kumar not only gave us gym wear goals but also some cues on colour-blocking. She teamed her structured pink top with ruffled sleeves and paired it with cool blue shorts. The actress also wore white sports shoes and carried a black bag with her. The makeup was notched up by a glossy pink lip shade and the long tresses completed her look.