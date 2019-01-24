Raveena Tandon's Dress Is What You Would Want To Wear For A Movie Date

Laidback and casual, Raveena Tandon fashionably reminded us of the good old days with her maxi dress, which she wore for an outing with her daughter. It was a simple dress and totally meant to be donned on a hot sunny day. The soothing fabric of the dress made us want to buy something similar to Raveena's dress.

It was a bateau-neckline dress, which was detailed with three-quarter-sleeves and was accentuated by flared silhouette. This attire of Raveena's was enhanced by checkered patterns and the sleek red piping on the border. It was a beautiful dress and Raveena teamed it with white-hued sports shoes, which contrasted her outfit.

Raveena also carried a denim jacket with her and we have a feeling that it would have looked great with her ensemble. She carried a big bag with her and accessorised her look with oxidised earrings. The makeup was marked by nude-toned lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her casual look. So, how did you find Raveena Tandon's dress? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.