Just In
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 17 June 2021
- 15 hrs ago Celebrating Pride: Monica Dogra From ALTBalaji's The Married Woman Gives Styling Tips To Ace This Month!
- 15 hrs ago Jupiter Retrograde In 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Sign
- 15 hrs ago Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Surprises Us With Her Unique Tiger-Inspired Saree; Also Wows Us With Jewellery
Don't Miss
- News Explained: Why are prices of edible oil softening
- Movies Ranbir, Neetu And Riddhima Attend Alia Bhatt's Grandfather's Birthday Party; See Inside Pictures
- Finance Sensex Falls As Fed Advances Time Frame For Rate Hikes
- Sports India women vs England women: Spinner Sneh Rana dedicates three-wicket haul to her father
- Education IISc Releases IIT JAM 2021 Admission List
- Technology Amazon JBL Days Sale: Discount Offers On Headphones, Speakers, Earphones, And More
- Automobiles 2021 Range Rover Velar Launched In India At Rs 79.87 Lakh
- Travel Madhya Pradesh Tourism Collaborates With The Vidya Balan-Starrer Amazon Original Film ‘Sherni’
Rashmika Mandanna Stuns Us With A Pretty Purple Slip Dress And Dainty Gold Choker
Rashmika Mandanna made a strong case for soothing hues with a romantic slip dress in her latest post. She took to Instagram feed to share a glamorous picture of herself from a photoshoot. Her styling was done meticulously and we have decoded this attire of hers for a stay-at-home fashion inspiration.
She wore a purple satin silk slip dress in the photo and captioned it as, "Someone said - A girl who's going to do big things, can't let the small things get to her...and I totally relate to it." The dress that Rashmika wore featured thin elastic strap details and a drop-down neckline. This dress of hers was ideal for humid and summer season, and she also showed us how to accentuate this look with jewellery.
Rashmika Mandanna accessorised her look with minimal jewels featuring a layered dainty gold choker necklace and statement rings. Sporting a minimal makeup, the actress tied her locks in a messy low-hanging ponytail with a few strands of her hair sculpting her face elegantly. On the professional front, Rashmika will be making her big Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra, with Mission Manj. She also has Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye, and Pan-India film, Pushpa in the pipeline.
So, what do you think about Rashmika Mandanna's dress and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Picture Source: Instagram