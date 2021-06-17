Rashmika Mandanna Stuns Us With A Pretty Purple Slip Dress And Dainty Gold Choker Bollywood Wardrobe Staff

Rashmika Mandanna made a strong case for soothing hues with a romantic slip dress in her latest post. She took to Instagram feed to share a glamorous picture of herself from a photoshoot. Her styling was done meticulously and we have decoded this attire of hers for a stay-at-home fashion inspiration.

She wore a purple satin silk slip dress in the photo and captioned it as, "Someone said - A girl who's going to do big things, can't let the small things get to her...and I totally relate to it." The dress that Rashmika wore featured thin elastic strap details and a drop-down neckline. This dress of hers was ideal for humid and summer season, and she also showed us how to accentuate this look with jewellery.

Rashmika Mandanna accessorised her look with minimal jewels featuring a layered dainty gold choker necklace and statement rings. Sporting a minimal makeup, the actress tied her locks in a messy low-hanging ponytail with a few strands of her hair sculpting her face elegantly. On the professional front, Rashmika will be making her big Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra, with Mission Manj. She also has Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye, and Pan-India film, Pushpa in the pipeline.

So, what do you think about Rashmika Mandanna's dress and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram