Ranveer Singh’s Ultimate Style Guide To Ace Floral Print For Men

When it comes to edgy and flamboyant style, there is no other actor who does it better than Ranveer Singh! He is always experimenting with his style and is unafraid to flaunt unusual hues, prints, styles, and even accessories. From flaunting skirts to wearing pearl string neckpieces, Ranveer has broken the shackles of gender-biased style and given a fresh outlook on how men can dress and present themselves. Speaking of his love for prints, Ranveer has given quite a few references about flaunting floral prints.

Image: Instagram

With Mr.Singh's approval of men wearing florals, it's clear that wearing florals is not limited to women only. Men can wear and ace florals with the same style and confidence. The classic print is forever in vogue and can be experimented with the casual and formal look!

We have listed some of Ranveer Singh's fun and flamboyant looks featuring florals:

Sem-Formals Image: Instagram Ranveer showcased his love for floral print by opting for a pink floral shirt and plain trousers by Sabyasachi official. The Padmaavat movie actor elevated the printed outfit with earring studs, chains, sunnies, and matching floral slip-on shoes. Casuals Image: Instagram Who said Men can't wear pinks, purples, or lilacs? They certainly can and ace it too! Ranveer Singh echoed this style rule as he chose a purple colour floral shirt and matching denim. Mr.Singh completed his fun and cool avatar with a pearl string neckpiece and a bucket hat. Athleisure Image: Instagram Ranveer Singh broke the general fashion preference of plain athleisure wear and flaunted a sporty casual look featuring a bold floral design. His beige and black athleisure wear comprised a plain tee, oversized floral jacket, and relaxed-fit pants. Ranveer accentuated the flamboyant look with oversized funky shades and golden-yellow sneakers. Loungewear Image: Instagram The best thing about loungewear is that one can experiment with different prints, patterns, and hues. Ranveer known for his experimental style opted for casual loungewear with a bold floral print. The versatile actor chose an interesting set of accessories including a pearl string neckpiece, diamond studs, and black shades to elevate the black and white loungewear. Sherwani Image: Instagram Ranveer gave the perfect style inspiration for Indian ethnic dressing by flaunting a dapper look in a floral sherwani. His bandhgala outfit featured an intricate beaded work with a floral design. The 86 movie star elevated the occasional look with floral loafer dress shoes and tinted sunglasses.