Ranveer Singh Rocks Two Extremely Different Outfits, Which One Did You Like More?
Ranveer Singh is one of the few actors in the Bollywood industry, whose fashion wardrobe is full of surprises. Be it a red carpet event or a festival, the actor mostly picks the most unusual outfits and rocks them in the most stylish way. Apart from his quirky attire choices, he has a knack of making even the most casual ensemble look fashionable, and that's what highly impresses us.
Recently, Ranveer wore two extremely different outfits- one was a snake jacquard tuxedo and the other one was a mustard shirt with golden elaborate pants. Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, the fashion king rocked both the outfits amazingly. So, take a close look at his outfits and decode it.
Ranveer Singh In A Snake Jacquard Tuxedo
Recently, Ranveer Singh donned a snake jacquard tuxedo by Gaurav Gupta and looked handsome. He wore this outfit at the Star Screen Awards, where he won two awards. His ensemble consisted of a turtle neck plain black tee and matching pants. He teamed his outfit with a full-sleeved sculpted-lapelle one-buttoned grey-hued blazer, which was accentuated by intricate patterns. The actor completed his look with a pair of shoes from Saint Laurent. Ranveer upped his look with a silver-toned ring and Franck Muller Geneve's wrist watch. The unique black sunglasses added a stylish quotient to his look.
Ranveer Singh In A Mustard Shirt And Golden Printed Pants
Ranveer Singh sported a loose full-sleeved deep V-shaped neckline mustard shirt, which featured tiny black dotted prints. He paired his shirt with golden oversized pants. His pants were accentuated by intricate black patterns. The actor's ensemble was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and he completed his look with a stylish pair of pointed brown-hued juttis from Christian Louboutin. Ranveer accessorised his look with a pendant chain neckpiece and a complementing wrist watch. The red-hued reflectors added a cool quotient to his look.
So, which outfit of Ranveer Singh did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Ranveer Singh