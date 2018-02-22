Rani Mukherji Plays It Safe In A Set Of Casuals

Rani Mukherji is on a promotion spree of her upcoming film "Hichki", and the actress just launched a new song from the film. Yesterday, she was seen at the Cuckoo Club for an interview with Anupama Chopra.
Rani, as a part of her OOTD, wore a casual look book, including a graphic T-shirt with ripped jeans and white slip-on sneakers.
Along with the set of casuals, she wore a pair of black sunglasses to match the day-out look.
The actress kept her look simple, leaving no chance to be judged and according to us, she carried the easy-going simple style book quite nicely.
What's your take?
