Rani Mukherji Plays It Safe In A Set Of Casuals

Posted By:
rani mukherji at anupama chopra interview

Rani Mukherji is on a promotion spree of her upcoming film "Hichki", and the actress just launched a new song from the film. Yesterday, she was seen at the Cuckoo Club for an interview with Anupama Chopra.

Rani, as a part of her OOTD, wore a casual look book, including a graphic T-shirt with ripped jeans and white slip-on sneakers.

Along with the set of casuals, she wore a pair of black sunglasses to match the day-out look.

The actress kept her look simple, leaving no chance to be judged and according to us, she carried the easy-going simple style book quite nicely.

What's your take?

Story first published: Thursday, February 22, 2018, 12:59 [IST]
