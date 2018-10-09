Rani Mukerji Opts For A Traditional Sharara Set As She Promotes Hichki In China

Rani Mukerji was dressed in a traditional attire as she promoted her movie, 'Hichki' in China. It was a proud moment for the Indian film industry and Rani yet again gracefully represented the country, overseas. For the special occasion, she donned a sharara suit by Raw Mango and looked impressive.

Her attire most definitely talked about the traditional craftsmanship of India- the country's roots and intricate work. We thought her outfit was a brilliant choice for an international event, as with her attire, she showed the audience the beautiful textile heritage of the nation. Splashed in the shades of green, her attire consisted of a luxuriant kurta with full bracelet sleeves.

Rani paired her plain-hued kurta with brocade bottoms that were accentuated by meticulous golden floral handcrafted patterns. The bottom of her ensemble was crisp and sharply pleated. She also draped a lightweight green dupatta with a sleek golden border to notch up her traditional look. Her dupatta was subtly adorned with applique patterns.

Rani accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic danglers and a delicate pendant chain. She also wore a nose stud, which we thought was a recent addition. Rani's makeup was nude but mostly highlighted by a heavy kohl. She completed her look with a side-swept wavy hairdo.

So, didn't you find Rani's attire perfect for the festive occasion? Let us know that in the comment section.