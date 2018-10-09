ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Rani Mukerji Opts For A Traditional Sharara Set As She Promotes Hichki In China

By
Rani Mukerji fashion
ranimukherjeeturkey

Rani Mukerji was dressed in a traditional attire as she promoted her movie, 'Hichki' in China. It was a proud moment for the Indian film industry and Rani yet again gracefully represented the country, overseas. For the special occasion, she donned a sharara suit by Raw Mango and looked impressive.

Her attire most definitely talked about the traditional craftsmanship of India- the country's roots and intricate work. We thought her outfit was a brilliant choice for an international event, as with her attire, she showed the audience the beautiful textile heritage of the nation. Splashed in the shades of green, her attire consisted of a luxuriant kurta with full bracelet sleeves.

Rani Mukerji traditional looks
yashrajfilmstalent

Rani paired her plain-hued kurta with brocade bottoms that were accentuated by meticulous golden floral handcrafted patterns. The bottom of her ensemble was crisp and sharply pleated. She also draped a lightweight green dupatta with a sleek golden border to notch up her traditional look. Her dupatta was subtly adorned with applique patterns.

Rani accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic danglers and a delicate pendant chain. She also wore a nose stud, which we thought was a recent addition. Rani's makeup was nude but mostly highlighted by a heavy kohl. She completed her look with a side-swept wavy hairdo.

So, didn't you find Rani's attire perfect for the festive occasion? Let us know that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood rani mukerji
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue