Randeep Hooda’s Ensemble At Delhi Times Fashion Week Is A Sartorial Splendour

By
Randeep Hooda Delhi Times Fashion Week

Randeep Hooda also graced the ramp at Delhi Times Fashion Week. The dapper actor walked down the ramp for the designer duo Bharat & Reshma on the second day of the ongoing fashion week. The designers presented their collection, 'Sartorial Splendour', which celebrated myriad textures, exquisite embroideries, structure, and androgyny in fashion. Their collection showcased myriad fashion sensibilities of modern men.

Randeep Hooda Insta

Randeep's particular outfit was a cross between traditional and western and reflected the style statement of a jet-setting liberated man, who is also connected to his roots. It was a full-sleeved outfit with crisp edges and sharp cuts. His ensemble was truly a sartorial splendour and was a refreshing take on the traditional jacket. Would it qualify as a wedding wear? Well, we most definitely thought so.

Randeep Hooda fashion

His jacket was updated with interesting textural techniques and subtle applique work. The asymmetrical hemline gave Randeep's jacket an interesting dimension. He paired it with straight-fit black pants and formal shoes, which complemented his ensemble perfectly.

Randeep Hooda style

It was as if the actor was walking in the garden area. He certainly gave discerning men a fresh wedding outfit to think about. How did you find his look? Let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 21:33 [IST]
