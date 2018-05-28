Subscribe to Boldsky
Randeep Hooda's Classy Style Will Make You Fall Head Over Heels In Love With Him

By Devika
Randeep Hooda fashion

One glance at this debonair actor and we have our heads spinning and hearts thumping. This actor can make women of all ages go gaga and given his superb acting skills, we love him for more reasons than one. The very handsome, Randeep Hooda, just posted a picture on his social media page and it is already lifting us from our Monday blues.

First, it is Randeep, who is posing casually that it is making us swoon and then it is the bright backdrop, which is so soothing to the eyes. Yes, the background house splashed in hues of yellow, orange, pink, and blue made us want to reminisce our childhood dream homes. The vibrant surrounding also made him stand out, even though the actor wore muted colours.

The 'Highway' actor sported a baby pink polo-neck t-shirt with floral white prints. He teamed his tee with white trousers and a light beige coloured coat. His brown coloured shoes were classy and accentuated his look.

And his well-trimmed beard and aviator shades were oh-so droolworthy. The caption of his pic read, "Hello Amritsar, I am coming to your city on 1st June". So, all the Amritsar ladies gear up, you have someone drop-dead gorgeous coming to your city. And we are so jealous!

We thought Ranveer looked sophisticated and sexy in his outfit. What do you think about this avatar of his? Let us know in the comments section.

