Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: The Top 7 Looks Of The Silent Force In Fashion

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor made a strong comeback this year with 'Sanju'. The actor wowed us with his performance in the movie and proved to us yet again that his acting skills are par excellence. However, apart from his movies, Ranbir is also a silent force in fashion. His style sense is rooted and understated. His fashion is simple and pretty believable. For him, comfort is of prime importance when it comes to dressing up.

So, on his birthday, we have compiled top 7 Ranbir Kapoor's looks for you.

The Cowboy Look

Ranbir looked super dapper for a photoshoot recently. He totally nailed the cowboy look and made us want to wear something classic. The actor paired his grey-hued tee with blue denims and navy blue formal shoes, but the real eye-catching piece was his leather brown-hued jacket, which was full-sleeved and every inch classy. He completed his look with metallic chains.

The Western Formal Look

Discerning men love Ranbir Kapoor because his style is inspiring. For an event, Ranbir ditched the casuals and switched to formals. He wore a western suit and looked debonair. He went for a dark blue-hued chequered coat and pants and paired it with a white shirt and textural tie. He completed his look with formal shoes.

The Elaborate Traditional Look

For a fashion show, Ranbir was dressed in a traditional ensemble and looked absolutely slay-worthy. He blended two realms of fashion- minimalism and maximalism and made it work too. While his kurta accentuated by an asymmetrical hemline and pyjamas were ivory in colour, his jacket was contrasted by a dark hue. His jacket was also adorned with intricate floral details.

The Retro Airport Look

Sometimes the actor does surprise us by going beyond his regular style. For an airport look, Ranbir wore something velvet and left us jaw-dropped. He wore a quarter-sleeved maroon top and paired it with matching straight-fit pyjamas. It was a perfect mix of athleisure and glam, and Ranbir pulled it off like a pro. He rounded off his look with a beanie and boot.

The Futuristic Look

For a photoshoot, Ranbir donned a blue and white attire and left us stunned. His look was unconventional and his attire was marked by crisp sartorial cuts. He wore a collared jacket with a slanted edge and paired it with matching pants, white tee, and white shoes. His jacket was oversized and fascinating.

The Subtle Ethnic Look

One of our favourite Ranbir's look is his this one. He wore a minimally done bandhgala jacket and paired it with dhoti-styled pyjamas. While his jacket was enhanced by black colour, his pyjamas were dipped in a white shade. His jacket was notched up by meticulous prints, which brought alive his attire. He completed his look with black formal shoes.

The Quirky Look

Oh yes, Ranbir Kapoor can totally ace the quirky surreal look when he has to. The actor surprised us in this photoshoot, where he donned this blue and white shirt, which was highlighted by a painting that represented cosmic love. We thought his shirt was fabulous and awe-inspiring.

