Rana Daggubati’s Fiancé Miheeka Bajaj Gives Us Bridal Fashion Goals With Her Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati got engaged to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on May 21 in a beautiful intimate ceremony. The duo also took to their Instagram handle to make it official and shared the pictures from the celebration. For the special day, Miheeka was dressed in a pretty peach-hued saree. She also shared a few more pictures from the celebration, where she was seen sporting a gorgeous mint-green lehenga. In both saree and lehenga, the diva looked beautiful as a bride. So, let us take a close at her both ensembles and decode it.

Miheeka Bajaj In A Peach Saree

Miheeka Bajaj was decked up in a peach-hued silk saree (similar to orange shade) and looked beyond beautiful. Her saree featured a dual-toned (yellow and red) pallu, and she draped it in an elegant way. The diva teamed her saree with Jayanti Reddy's half-sleeved round-collar red blouse, which was accentuated by heavy embroidered work. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis, lovely necklace, bangles, and ring. Miheeka let loose her side-parted highlighted curls and spruced up her look with filled brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip shade.

Miheeka Bajaj In A Mint-Green Lehenga

Miheeka Bajaj sported a mint-green voluminous lehenga by Jayanti Reddy and looked absolutely gorgeous. Her flared lehenga featured floral motifs and golden embellished border. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline equally heavily embroidered matching choli. The soon-to-be Mrs. Daggubati completed her look with a light orange-hued dupatta that was accentuated by embellished patterns. A pearl-detailed gold-toned maangtikka, a pair of earrings, a pendant neckpiece, a jadau mala encrusted with polkis, rubies and pink tourmalines, and jadau bracelets from the label Krsala upped her look. Miheeka left her mid-parted straight tresses loose and slightlyt curled the ends. Sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade elevated her look.

We literally loved these ethnic ensembles of Miheeka Bajaj and it gave us major bridal fashion goals. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Miheeka