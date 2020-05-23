ENGLISH

    Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Miheeka Bajaj, Regina Cassandra, Radhika Apte And More

    Excitement in times of COVID-19 is not an easy feat and yet Instagram has managed to do it. If we could capture the essence of Instagram last week in one word, it would be change. Instagram last week witnessed many changes and luckily all of these were good. Fantastic even.

    From announcing exciting news to following the 'chop your hair' trend, Instagram made the last week a little less boring and a little more lively. So, what are we waiting for! From Regina Cassandra to Radhika Apte, let us take a closer look at the best beauty Instagrams last week.

    Miheeka Bajaj

    Rana Daggubati took to Instagram last week to announce his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj. While we were elated to hear about the engagement, we could not take our eyes away from the stunning beauty that Miheeka looked for the occasion. Miheeka went for a blush pink look for her engagement that suited her peach and pink-hued saree perfectly,

    Regina Cassandra

    Regina Cassandra made a strong case for Drag last week. In a post that ‘was all about DRAG and ACCEPTANCE', Regina put on the avatar of Drag Queen and looked sensational in a dramatic make-up look that features huge eyes, overlined lips, super long lashes and a mole on her right cheek. Her shoulder-length hair curled outside added retro vibes to the look. She took on this look for the Episode 4 of her series, Not So Late With RC. Regina also revealed Alex Mathew to be her inspiration for the look and thanked him for opening our eyes and hearts to an (almost) unknown world.

    Radhika Apte

    Radhika Apte's huge change last week was chopping off her long tresses. Following the ‘cut your own hair' trend that is going viral during the quarantine, Radhika made the big chop and is now sporting a sexy lob. We are trying to love the #quarantinehair trend more and more.

    Kriti Sanon

    Talking about chopping the hair, another celebrity that hopped on the #quarantinehair trend last week was Kriti Sanon. With her sister, Nupur Sanon as the hairstylist, Kriti chopped her long tresses and flaunted the hew summer hair through a cute Instagram post. We must say, the short hair does look amazing on Kriti.

    Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga recently launched her new eyeshadow palette, Stupid Love. Inspired by Chromatica, Stupid Love palette offers an unusual blend of colours. Lady Gaga has been releasing the campaign pictures from her palette launch on her Instagram handle and we are not sure if we are ready for such mind-blowing. The one above particularly caught our eyes. With a winged blue and pink eyeshadow that seems to speak to you and juicy red lips, Lady Gaga looked all parts royal. Her pink hair styled in retro curls is to die for.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
