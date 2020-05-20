Regina Cassandra’s Epic Transformation Into Drag Queen Is A Sight You Wouldn’t Want To Miss Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Regina Cassandra's Instagram page is a trip you would want to take again and again. Regina recently posted Episode 4 of her Instagram series, Not So Late Show With RC and her look for the episode is one you would not be able to get off your mind that easily. Regina took the Drag Queen avatar for the episode with the help of her make-up artist, Prakruthi Anand and gave us an OTT look but not so exaggerated that you would not be able to imagine ever pulling it off.

Captioning her post as " This Sunday gave me the perfect opportunity to get into "drag queen" shoes. Many were shocked and yesss, it might've been a lil OTT for the others. But hey! what can I say.. I'm living the dream and having a blast! Oh and If you didn't watch the show then here's something to note. "Bio queen", that's what I (any heterosexual woman) would be called if I did drag.", Regina thanked her stylist, make-up artist and designer for the efforts in making the look a success.

If you don't already know about Drag Queen, it is a look that features exaggerated clothes and make-up to perform a show. The hair and make-up are done in a specific and elaborated way to accentuate the natural features of your face and make you stand out.

Talking about the look, Regina's subtle (well, as subtle as it can be) Drag Queen look featured a flawless baked base made prominent with a sharply contoured nose, huge eyes, dramatic pair of false eyelashes and overlined lips. Her eyes were the most impressive feature of her look. The combination of white and brown eyeshadow was used impeccably to give the illusion of huge eyes. The white eyeliner also played a key part in creating this illusion. Another interesting feature of her look was the small black dot (make-up created mole) on her right cheek.

Although ideally, the Drag Queen hairstyle is as dramatic as the make-up, Regina kept it simple and vintage but impressive nonetheless. Her retro hairstyle, with her shoulder-length hair straightened and curled outside and accessorised with a printed scarf, was a great addition to the look.

She paired this look with a bubblegum pink turtleneck top and white crochet shrug and accessorised it with huge pearl white hoops. In another one of her post in the same series(Drag Queen look), Regina thanked Alex Mathew for the inspiration for this look. She wrote- "Verified Episode 4 of #thenotsolateshowwithrc was all about DRAG and ACCEPTANCE. Thank you Mayamma @mayathedragqueen for opening our eyes and hearts out to an (almost) unknown world. We are evolving, one day at a time. You have an ally in many of us! More power to you!".

Well, didn't that make for an interesting look? What are your thoughts on Regina's look? Let us know in the comment section below.