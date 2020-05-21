ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Get Officially Engaged And We Have Decoded Their Outfits For You

    By
    |

    Rana Daggubati took to Instagram to announce that he's officially engaged. The actor got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate ceremony and the two made for a gorgeous couple. They were dressed in their simple outfits and gave traditional fashion goals to the couples, who are looking forward to getting officially engaged. So, let's decode Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's attire and look.

    So, Rana Daggubati wore an all-white ethnic outfit for the special occasion. He wore a full-sleeved white kurta and paired it with his dhoti. His ensemble was simple and exuded soothing vibes. Miheeka Bajaj wore a multi-hued silk saree for the occasion, which was splashed in yellow, deep pink, and light orange hues. Her attire was plain-hued it featured subtle patterns. However, apart from her saree, we also liked her multi-patterned blouse, which featured intricately-done floral accents. The blouse contrasted her saree.

    She accessorised her look with gold jewellery that consisted of a heavy statement neckpiece, complementing bangles, and matching earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. A tiny pink bindi upped her look and the side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    So, how did you find the engagement outfits of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj? Let us know that.

    More CELEBRITY FASHION News

    Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 16:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue