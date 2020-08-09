Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Tie The Knot And Look Resplendent In Their Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj, the founder of an event management company, Dew Drop Design Studio. The couple got officially engaged a few months ago and on their wedding day, they looked resplendent. Rana Daggubati looked debonair in his gold-toned ensemble and Miheeka wore a hand-embroidered lehenga, which we so loved. So, let's decode their outfits.

Speaking about Rana Daggubati first, he wore a silk kurta set with a stole. It was a traditional South Indian wedding wear and the actor looked resplendent. His kurta was long, full-sleeved, and with a collared neckline and he paired it with matching dhoti-style pyjamas. He also wore heavy gold silk stoles with his outfit, which accentuated his look. Posed with his wife on a well-manicured green lawn, the actor didn't wear any footwear. Miheeka looked gorgeous in her lehenga set, which was designed by Anamika Khanna.

It took 10,000 manhours to make Miheeka Bajaj's lehenga. The lehenga was hand-done and incorporated zardosi work with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork. Her lehenga seemed splashed in champagne pink hue and it consisted of a blouse and flared skirt. The red woven gold dupatta pinned on her impeccable bun completed her look. As for her jewellery, she wore an elaborate kundan polki set, which consisted of a heavy haar with floral-cut neckpiece and matching earrings. She also wore a heavy nose ring nath, which was intricately-crafted in gold. The elegant hair accessory upped her look and the white and pink bangles rounded out her jewellery avatar.

The makeup was highlighted by deep pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a red teeka. We loved their outfits and looks. So, what do you think about their wedding outfits? Didn't they look awesome together? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: Reels And Frames