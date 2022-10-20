Just In
Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Bash: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, And Others Go Traditional For Party
There is something special about Bollywood Diwali parties. The glam quotient is always high at these parties as celebs ensure to give major festive fashion goals for all of us. Famous film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a big Diwali Bash at his residence which was graced by B-Town celebs including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, and others in their finest ethnic ensembles!
Here's a list of celebs who sparkled at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party in inspirational traditional outfits:
Ramesh Taurani and Varsha Taurani
The host and hostess of the Diwali bash looked graceful in their ethnic attires. While Ramesh Taurani opted for a floral kurta pajama set, his wife Varsha looked elegant in a white silk salwar suit set.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal made a smashing appearance at the Diwali bash in a navy blue kurta and white pants. Katrina Kaif looked pretty in a red printed lehenga. She chose statement jhumka earrings to complete her festive attire.
Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha
Talented actor Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a navy-blue striped kurta paired with a pyjama. Patralekha chose a lovely floral print modern lehenga outfit which she accentuated with curated jewelry.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh
Actor Riteish Deshmukh wore a pastel blue kurta set and his wife Genelia looked gorgeous in a sky blue embroidered modern lehenga and teamed it up with a V-neck blouse in off-white colour.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani
B-town's pretty couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in impressive ethnic outfits. Rakul chose a yellow tie-dye print saree and Jacky looked handsome in a blue kurta pyjama set.
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan
Actor Aditya Seal chose a pale green traditional kurta and paired it with white pathani pants. His wife, actress Anushka Ranjan looked beautiful in a beige colour mirror work lehenga set.
Taapsee Pannu
Talented star Taapsee Pannu impressed us with her lovely traditional attire. Taapsee wore a pink colour saree and matched it with a pista green puff sleeve blouse. The Thappad star complimented her traditional look with curated accessories including statement jhumka earrings, a sequin potli bag, and matching Punjabi juttis.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty joined Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in impressive ethnic attire. Shilpa chose a maroon colour printed saree that featured ruffle detailing at the border. She accentuated her modern saree ensemble with a statement choker neckpiece.
Shehnaaz Gill
Actress Shehnaaz Gill looked simply gorgeous in a black sheer saree. She teamed the shimmery saree with a black colour sleeveless blouse. Her makeup was minimal and her hairdo comprised a sleek ponytail look.
Rohit Saraf
The Mismatched series actor Rohit Saraf looked suave in a black shirt and pants combo and layered it with a buti worked black colour jacket.
Gurmeet Choudhary
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary looked handsome in a traditional attire. He wore a pink colour kurta and white pants. The blingy mirror work details on the kurta added a festive vibe to his attire.
