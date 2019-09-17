IIFA Rocks 2019: Rakul Preet Singh Gives Us A Golden Fashion Moment With Her Boss Lady Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it with film promotions or any other event, the De De Pyaar De actress, Rakul Preet Singh has been inspiring young women with her amazing sartorial choices. About last evening at IIFA Rocks 2019, which took place at Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai, Rakul Preet Singh took our breath away with her glittering gold pantsuit. Yes, the actress opted for the gold metallic co-ord set for the grand event and she looked absolutely stunning. With her attire, Rakul Preet quite simply stole everybody's thunder. So, let's take a look at her boss lady outfit closely and decode it.

So, for the IIFA Rocks 2019, Rakul Preet Singh opted for an exclusively designed gold metallic suit by Nauman Piyarji. Styled by Anisha Jain, her gold suit consisted of a plunging neckline one-buttoned blazer, which was accentuated by slit sleeves and two pockets. She paired it with high-rise matching tailored pants. The actress completed her look with a metallic pointed heels by Steve Madden and looked a class apart.

Rakul accessorised her look with a golden-toned choker necklace, which went well with her golden attire. It was an awesome styling tip too, so the ladies out there you need to take a note here. Rakul Preet Singh's choker came from Studio Metallurgy label. She also spruced up her look with a chic ring. She notched up her look with sleek copper tresses, which suited her glam avatar and added to the elegant effect. On the make-up front, the actress upped her look with sharp contouring, perfectly filled brows, kohled eyes with glittering golden eye-shadow, and glossy pink lip shade.

Rakul Preet Singh looked classy in this golden co-ord set and beckoned us to think beyond dresses when gracing a groovy event.

