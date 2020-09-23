Missing Out On Photoshoot Inspiration? Let Mahira Khan Inspire You With Her White Gown Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

So, have you been missing out on some fashionable photo inspiration? If you think you are, it's time to get inspired by Mahira Khan. The Raees actress looked stunning as she shared her pictures on Instagram feed. Dressed in a gorgeous outfit, Mahira Khan took the social media by storm with her angelic photographs taken by Wajahat Syed. So, let's decode her outfits and look.

Mahira looked amazing in her pristine white outfit that was off-shouldered. She was clicked walking in the lush garden and we couldn't take eyes off her. It was a feather-inspired number with a whiff of sheer touch and we thought this attire was ideal for both morning and evening parties. Designed by Celia Kritharioti, Mahira Khan's dress was layered with ruffled accents. While structured, the dress was slightly flared at the hem.

As for her jewellery, she kept it light and minimal. Mahira Khan wore chic diamond and emerald earrings, which went well with her attire. The makeup was beautifully-contoured with pink cheekbones, subtle kohl, and dewy pink lip shade. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. Mahira Khan absolutely inspired us with her look. So, what do you think about her gown and styling? Let us know that.

Photographs Courtesy: Wajahat Syed