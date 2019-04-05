Radhika Madan's All Denim Airport Outfit Totally Caught Our Eyeballs Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Radhika Madan was the diva in denims as she was spotted at the airport. The actress looked sassy and cool in her outfit. She upped her fashion game with this classy ensemble and totally caught our eyeballs. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

So, Radhika wore a white sporty top, which seemed comfy and she paired it with a light blue denim jacket. It was a full-sleeved jacket and Radhika teamed it with a pair of distressed denims. She looked awesome and made a strong case for denims. Her outfit also had a bit of an athleisure touch and Radhika also wore sports shoes to enhance her look.

We thought her black and white frames suited her and the makeup was marked by a pink lip shade. The slightly messy ponytail rounded out her avatar. We thought Radhika looked nice and relaxed. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.