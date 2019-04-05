ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Radhika Madan's All Denim Airport Outfit Totally Caught Our Eyeballs

    By
    |
    Radhika Madan Fashion

    Radhika Madan was the diva in denims as she was spotted at the airport. The actress looked sassy and cool in her outfit. She upped her fashion game with this classy ensemble and totally caught our eyeballs. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

    Radhika Madan Style

    So, Radhika wore a white sporty top, which seemed comfy and she paired it with a light blue denim jacket. It was a full-sleeved jacket and Radhika teamed it with a pair of distressed denims. She looked awesome and made a strong case for denims. Her outfit also had a bit of an athleisure touch and Radhika also wore sports shoes to enhance her look.

    Radhika Madan News

    We thought her black and white frames suited her and the makeup was marked by a pink lip shade. The slightly messy ponytail rounded out her avatar. We thought Radhika looked nice and relaxed. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: radhika madan airport look
    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue