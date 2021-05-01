On Radhika Madan’s Birthday, Her 5 Stunning Fashion Moments That Left Us Speechless Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Radhika Madan, might be a few films old, but the actress has reserved a special place in the cut-throat Hindi film industry with her acting prowess. With movies such as Pataakha, Angrezi Medium, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Radhika Madan has shown the discerning film audience and critics alike that what a powerful performer she is. The actress has played versatile roles on-screen but her fashion game is equally impressive. Radhika's fashion at the events has been distinctive and bold. Born on 1 May 1995, today is Radhika Madan's birthday and we have decoded five stunning fashion moments of hers from the events.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

Radhika Madan's Classy Pink Gown

For the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards, Radhika Madan quite simply left us speechless with her pink gown. It was a classy attire designed by Mandira Wirk and she looked elegant in her outfit of the night. Her gown was off-shouldered with a crisp silhouette, and panelled details. The gown also featured a slit and styled by Sanjana Batra, the actress kept her look jewellery-free. Well, the jewellery wasn't really required with this look of hers. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and dewy tones. The softly-curled ponytail completed her stylish look.

Photographer Courtesy: Shaurya Kandwal

Radhika Madan's Bright Yellow Dress

Accentuated by sparkling tones, Radhika Madan made heads turn with her bright yellow dress at the Filmfare curtain raiser event. Her dress came from the label retrofête and it was the ultimate party number. The dress featured a plunging-neckline with full billowing sleeves and overlapping details. It was a fabulous outfit and Radhika teamed her dress with golden glittery pumps from Christian Louboutin. She was styled by Sanjana Batra and the actress flaunted chic rings. The makeup was marked by smokey eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones with a bronzer effect. The curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Radhika Madan's Orange Sculptural Gown

An orange outfit is not very common, which is the reason why an orange attire commands attention. Radhika Madan, who celebrates her birthday today, went for this unusual colour outfit at the Star Screen Awards in 2019. Styled by Who Wore What When, she wore a structured dress that was off-shouldered and featured a crisp lapel. The dress featured wrap details and a sharp side slit. It was a bodycon number that was designed by Avaro Figlio. She paired her sleeveless dress with golden sandals and accessorised her look with contemporary jewellery from Ashmika. She painted her nails black and her makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, pink eye shadow, pink cheekbones, and impeccable contouring. The sleek side-parted tresses added to the wet effect and that completed her glam avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Radhika Madan's Glittering Blue Gown

For the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards, Radhika Madan had our attention with a statement gown that was designed by Neetu Rohra. It was an off-shoulder glittering blue gown with sharp flaps and a short train. It was a sequinned attire and Radhika was styled by Who Wore What When for the occasion. She kept her jewellery look minimal by accessorising her look with a pair of dainty studs. The makeup was also light with pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur

Radhika Madan's Lavender Patterned Gown

This was one of the most unique gowns that Radhika Madan flaunted. The actress wore this impressive attire for the Star Screen Awards and she was styled by Who Wore What When. Her gorgeous gown was designed by Saiid Kobeisy and it was a structured number with flowy details. The gown too featured a lapel and asymmetrical hem with intricately-done folds. Her lavender gown was also highlighted by white-toned embroidered patterns and she paired her gown with a stunning pair of heels from Intoto. Her delicate jewellery was from Minerali. The makeup was accentuated by pink tones and the middle-parted impeccable tresses completed her avatar.

So, which attire of Radhika Madan did you like the most?

Happy Birthday, Radhika Madan!

Cover Picture Source: Instagram