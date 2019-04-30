Can An Outfit Make You Feel Better? Well, Radhika Apte's Attire Can Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Stressed out? Don't worry because Radhika Apte has a fashion solution for you. The actress and the diva sported something sustainable recently and gave us a winning look of the day. She wore muted hues and looked stunning. Well, what she wore was something breathable and comfy. In this summer heat, we absolutely need to decode her look.

So, Radhika wore a one-shouldered grey top that was knotted at the front and half-sleeved. She paired it with white pyjamas and with this, she played with contrasts. Her ensemble of the day was on the breezy side and Radhika further colour-blocked her look by pairing her attire with brown sandals, which went well with her attire.

She accessorised her look with a watch and a bracelet. The makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and kohl. The dewy touches enhanced her makeup. The middle-parted wavy tresses cascaded on the front and that rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Radhika Apte's look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.