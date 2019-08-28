Radhika Apte Wows Us With Her Dress But Her Jewellery Game Is Not That Great

ENGLISH

    Radhika Apte recently stunned us with her dress but the same we couldn't say about her jewellery. The actress wore an abstract number for a photoshoot and her look was a bit towards the maximalist side. Let's decode her dress and look, which was both a hit and a miss.

    So, the Sacred Games actress wore an H&M collar dress, which was detailed with folded three-quarter slit sleeves and asymmetrical hemline. Her dress was notched up by grey, white, and blue shades. The splash of red accentuated her attire and made her attire look so unique. Well, this dress of Radhika Apte's was certainly eye-catching and seemed comfortable too. She paired it with smart black-hued pointed pumps by Aldo. With this look, she gave us a fashion goal.

    Styled by Who Wore What When, Radhika also accessorised her look with chic jewellery from Studio Metallurgy. Though we loved her jewellery pieces but according to us, her jewellery didn't go well with the theme of the dress. Her metallic earrings and statement floral rings didn't seem to add to the abstract touch. However, the makeup was good with a brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and her impeccable bun spruced up her look. But for the jewellery, Radhika Apte looked stunning. So, do you agree with us? Let us know that in the comment section.

