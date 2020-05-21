Radhika Apte Makes Household Chores Interesting In Her Vibrant And Lively Midi Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte has never failed to impress us especially when it comes to fashion. Be it promotional events, red carpet, casual photoshoots or cover shoots, the diva is always seen slaying in style in her fashionable outfits. Recently, Radhika turned cover star for the Cosmopolitan India's April-May 2020 issue and her pictures in lovely vibrant outfits truly made our day as she looked lively in them. Her pictures showed her doing household chores in the lockdown. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

Radhika Apte In A Yellow Midi Dress

Radhika Apte exuded summer vibes in a strappy buttoned-down yellow midi. Her dress featured a slight side slit and she completed her look with a pair of white shoes. The Andhadhun actress went jewellery-free and instead spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. Radhika posed with a piece of watermelon on the one hand and a bag full of vegetables on the other hand.

Radhika Apte In A Deep-Purple Midi Dress

Radhika Apte sported a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline deep-purple hued midi dress and looked beautiful. Her flared buttoned-down dress featured a matching knotted belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Padman actress teamed her midi with brown-hued leather heel boots and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark-pink lip shade. She tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo. Radhika wore yellow gloves and carried trash bags.

Radhika Apte In An Orange-hued Midi Dress

In the third shot, Radhika Apte is seen doing cycling, which has become her hobby in the lockdown. She donned a sleeveless orange-hued body-hugging midi dress and completed her look with a pair of black leather boots. The Lust Stories actress accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and tied a light blue printed scarf on her wrist. The nude-hued hat added cool quotient to her look and she rounded out her look with filled brows and dark-pink lip shade.

Cover Pic Credits: Radhika Apte