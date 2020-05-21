Just In
- 26 min ago Vat Savitri Puja 2020: Read The Story Of Savitri And Satyavahan On This Festival
-
- 1 hr ago What Your Fingernails Say About Your Health
- 1 hr ago Vat Savitri Puja 2020: Know The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
- 1 hr ago This Bride Looks Gorgeous In Her Red Lehenga But Creates Trend With Her Complementing Mask
Don't Miss
- News Swiggy begins home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi, in talks with other states
- Finance Swiggy Starts Home Delivery Service For Liquor Bottles: How To Order?
- Sports Manushi Chhillar joins Messi, Rohit in global campaign against coronavirus
- Technology How To Order Realme Smart TV From Its Website
- Automobiles BMW F 900 R & F 900 XR Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 9.90 Lakh
- Movies RRR: SS Rajamouli Tries To Convince Telangana Government To Permit Film Shootings
- Travel Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In May
- Education NTA’s National Test Abhyaas App For JEE Main and NEET Aspirants
Radhika Apte Makes Household Chores Interesting In Her Vibrant And Lively Midi Dresses
Bollywood actress Radhika Apte has never failed to impress us especially when it comes to fashion. Be it promotional events, red carpet, casual photoshoots or cover shoots, the diva is always seen slaying in style in her fashionable outfits. Recently, Radhika turned cover star for the Cosmopolitan India's April-May 2020 issue and her pictures in lovely vibrant outfits truly made our day as she looked lively in them. Her pictures showed her doing household chores in the lockdown. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
View this post on Instagram
Presenting, Cosmo India’s remotely-shot covershoot with actor Radhika Apte (@radhikaofficial), keeping it real and keeping it fresh! Radhika created these postcard-pictures from sunny London, where she has been for two months, and is currently “taking each day as it comes”. Download your free copy of Cosmo India's April-May 2020 issue, with over 270 pages of need-to-read content, including an ode to COVID-19 crusaders, a very special portrait series, and a curation of India's best homegrown labels! Head to the link in bio for the download link! . Editor: Nandini Bhalla (@NandiniBhalla) Photographer: Keir Laird (@KeirLaird) Creative Direction: Zunaili Malik (@ZunailiMalik) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #radhikaapte #cosmoindia #cosmofashion #bollywoodcelebrity #indiaathome #celebritiesathome #bollywood #bollywoodcelebrities #bollywoodathome #stayhome #withme #quarantineandchill #india #flattenthecurve #quarantinelife #quarantinebollywood #quarantinecelebrity #bollywood #cosmoindia
A post shared by Cosmopolitan India (@cosmoindia) on
Radhika Apte In A Yellow Midi Dress
Radhika Apte exuded summer vibes in a strappy buttoned-down yellow midi. Her dress featured a slight side slit and she completed her look with a pair of white shoes. The Andhadhun actress went jewellery-free and instead spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. Radhika posed with a piece of watermelon on the one hand and a bag full of vegetables on the other hand.
View this post on Instagram
Our covergirl Radhika Apte (@radhikaofficial ) has been in London for 2 months. She landed in the British capital just days before the lockdown was imposed in India, and has been having, in her words, “a not-so-bad time”. In a candid chat with Cosmo Ed @nandinibhalla , Radhika talks about how she has been self-reflecting, cooking, catching up on TV shows...and taking out the trash. . Download your free copy of Cosmo India's April-May 2020 issue, with over 270 pages of need-to-read content, including an ode to COVID-19 crusaders, a very special portrait series, and a curation of India's best homegrown labels! Head to the link in bio for the download link! . Editor: Nandini Bhalla (@NandiniBhalla) Photographer: Keir Laird (@KeirLaird) Creative Direction: Zunaili Malik (@ZunailiMalik) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #radhikaapte #cosmoindia #cosmofashion #bollywoodcelebrity #indiaathome #celebritiesathome #bollywood #bollywoodcelebrities #bollywoodathome #stayhome #withme #quarantineandchill #india #flattenthecurve #quarantinelife #quarantinebollywood #quarantinecelebrity #bollywood #cosmoindia
A post shared by Cosmopolitan India (@cosmoindia) on
Radhika Apte In A Deep-Purple Midi Dress
Radhika Apte sported a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline deep-purple hued midi dress and looked beautiful. Her flared buttoned-down dress featured a matching knotted belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Padman actress teamed her midi with brown-hued leather heel boots and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark-pink lip shade. She tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo. Radhika wore yellow gloves and carried trash bags.
View this post on Instagram
Cosmo India covergirl Radhika Apte has taken up a new hobby—cycling. “I started cycling because of the lockdown—my friends encouraged me to,” she reveals. “And now I can cycle for about 20-25 kms easily!” For her remotely-shot covershoot for Cosmo India, the bicycle in question makes a conspicuous appearance. Download your free copy of Cosmo India's April-May 2020 issue, with over 270 pages of need-to-read content, including an ode to COVID-19 crusaders, a very special portrait series, and a curation of India's best homegrown labels! Head to the link in bio for the download link! . Editor: Nandini Bhalla (@NandiniBhalla) Photographer: Keir Laird (@KeirLaird) Creative Direction: Zunaili Malik (@ZunailiMalik) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #radhikaapte #cosmoindia #cosmofashion #bollywoodcelebrity #indiaathome #celebritiesathome #bollywood #bollywoodcelebrities #bollywoodathome #stayhome #withme #quarantineandchill #india #flattenthecurve #quarantinelife #quarantinebollywood #quarantinecelebrity #bollywood
A post shared by Cosmopolitan India (@cosmoindia) on
Radhika Apte In An Orange-hued Midi Dress
In the third shot, Radhika Apte is seen doing cycling, which has become her hobby in the lockdown. She donned a sleeveless orange-hued body-hugging midi dress and completed her look with a pair of black leather boots. The Lust Stories actress accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and tied a light blue printed scarf on her wrist. The nude-hued hat added cool quotient to her look and she rounded out her look with filled brows and dark-pink lip shade.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Radhika Apte? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credits: Radhika Apte