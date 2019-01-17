Formal Yet Casual, Radhika Apte Totally Partied In Boss Lady Style

'Andhadhun' actress, Radhika Apte also graced the success party of 'Uri'. The prolific actress channelled the boss lady vibes but with a casual touch. She wore a stunning pantsuit for the party and looked absolutely gorgeous. Radhika's attire was enhanced by laidback vibes and made for an ideal formal number.

She wore a striped suit that was collared and featured a deep neckline. Her attire was three-quarter-sleeved and was accentuated by a structural silhouette. It was detailed with pockets and brought alive modern design sensibilities. Radhika paired her chic blazer with matching straight-fit pants and she also wore smart pencil heels to notch up her office look.

The actress accessorised her look with an elegant watch, a sleek pendant, and delicate studs. She carried a classy purse with her. Her makeup was dewy-toned and spruced up by a deep red lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The sharp middle-parted hairdo rounded out her stylish avatar. Radhika looked awesome in her attire. So, what do you think about her look? Let us know your views in the comment section.