Radhika Apte Stuns In Lovely Outfits In Her Latest Photoshoot As She Turns Streaming Queen Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If there is any actress in the Bollywood industry, who has left us absolutely stunned with her brilliant acting prowess, it's Radhika Apte. In the last couple of years, the actress has given us many amazing worth-watching films and won our heart. To celebrate her victory and natural talent, recently, Man's World India Magazine named Radhika a streaming queen as she turned cover star for their August 2020 issue. For the photoshoot, Raat Akeli Hai actress was sporting casual outfits but the way she was styled by Ayesha Dasgupta and the way she posed, her all outfits looked stylish. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.

Radhika Apte In A Brown Slit Dress

For the covershoot, Radhika Apte opted for a quarter-sleeved plunging-neckline brown-hued dress, which was accentuated by thigh-high slits. The matching band-type knotted belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Sacred Games actress accessorised her look with a pendant neckpiece and a ring. She let loose her straight tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade.

Radhika Apte In A White Top And Denim Shorts

Radhika Apte sported a sleeveless plain white top and teamed it up with blue denim shorts. She ditched the accesssories and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and nude pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Lust Stories actress let loose her side-parted highlighted sleek tresses.

Radhika Apte In A Red Top And Denim Jeans

Radhika Apte sported a sleeveless plunging-neckline red top, which was accentuated by thin black and white striped outlines. She teamed her top with a high-waist blue denim flared pants and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. The Andhadhun actress let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, pink highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Radhika Apte? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Credit: Radhika Apte