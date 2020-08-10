Just In
Radhika Apte Stuns In Lovely Outfits In Her Latest Photoshoot As She Turns Streaming Queen
If there is any actress in the Bollywood industry, who has left us absolutely stunned with her brilliant acting prowess, it's Radhika Apte. In the last couple of years, the actress has given us many amazing worth-watching films and won our heart. To celebrate her victory and natural talent, recently, Man's World India Magazine named Radhika a streaming queen as she turned cover star for their August 2020 issue. For the photoshoot, Raat Akeli Hai actress was sporting casual outfits but the way she was styled by Ayesha Dasgupta and the way she posed, her all outfits looked stylish. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.
View this post on Instagram
In the last couple of years, Radhika Apte (@radhikaofficial) has become a phenomenon. From crackling international projects to kick-ass outings on Netflix India, Apte has adeptly established herself as one of this country’s best actors right now. Every outing of hers, from Parched to Phobia, Lust Stories to Andhadhun, The Wedding Guest to her three streaming shows — Stories By Rabindranath Tagore, Sacred Games, and Ghoul — has been stunning work, a deeper exploration of her talent, celebrating her uninhibited naturalness and candour, emotional prowess and bandwidth, and capacity to empathise. Meet our August 2020 cover star, the streaming queen herself, Radhika Apte. Executive Editor: Arnesh Ghose (@arnesh.ghose) Photographed by Prabhat Shetty (@prabhatshetty) Styling by Ayesha Das Gupta (@ayesha_dasgupta) HMU by Kritika Gill (@kritikagill)
A post shared by Man's World India Magazine (@mansworldindia) on
Radhika Apte In A Brown Slit Dress
For the covershoot, Radhika Apte opted for a quarter-sleeved plunging-neckline brown-hued dress, which was accentuated by thigh-high slits. The matching band-type knotted belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Sacred Games actress accessorised her look with a pendant neckpiece and a ring. She let loose her straight tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade.
View this post on Instagram
"I think earlier, I was trying to make a name, and I really needed the exposure, so I was making different choices. I also needed to make the money, I didn’t come to Mumbai with any. So, I was struggling, and I made my choices accordingly. Now — at the moment at least — there are two conditions when I choose the project. It has to be challenging me and exciting me, that’s one question that I ask myself. The second question that I ask myself involves the first question — When I have to wake up at 4 am or 5 am to shoot, will I feel like Oh God, I can’t do this and I don’t want to do the shoot or am I going to be like, I can’t wait to go to the shoot. If the answer is the latter, I will take the project,” says our August 2020 cover star, Radhika Apte (@radhikaofficial). Photographed by Prabhat Shetty (@prabhatshetty) Styling by Ayesha Das Gupta (@ayesha_dasgupta) HMU by Kritika Gill (@kritikagill)
A post shared by Man's World India Magazine (@mansworldindia) on
Radhika Apte In A White Top And Denim Shorts
Radhika Apte sported a sleeveless plain white top and teamed it up with blue denim shorts. She ditched the accesssories and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and nude pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Lust Stories actress let loose her side-parted highlighted sleek tresses.
View this post on Instagram
“I don’t like nepotism being associated with what has happened recently. I find it very disrespectful. I think nepotism is a product of the entire society in India. We are all obsessed with certain families, we are all obsessed with their kids. We always go and watch the film when it is by some people even if they are new, but they are from a certain family, irrespective of if they’re good or bad. So, we have also developed nepotism. As an audience, if we reject it, it will not exist,” opines Radhika Apte (@radhikaofficial), our August 2020 cover star. Photographed by Prabhat Shetty (@prabhatshetty) Styling by Ayesha Das Gupta (@ayesha_dasgupta) HMU by Kritika Gill (@kritikagill)
A post shared by Man's World India Magazine (@mansworldindia) on
Radhika Apte In A Red Top And Denim Jeans
Radhika Apte sported a sleeveless plunging-neckline red top, which was accentuated by thin black and white striped outlines. She teamed her top with a high-waist blue denim flared pants and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. The Andhadhun actress let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, pink highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Radhika Apte? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credit: Radhika Apte