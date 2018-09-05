Pyjamas Can Be Worn Outdoors Also, Proved These B-Town Beauties

Pyjamas can be fashionable too! So, you don't have to discard your pyjamas and wear it only during the night time. You can also wear pyjamas outdoors, for perhaps a lunch outing with your buddies. Over the years, pyjamas have progressed more than just a nightwear and these B-town beauties have only proved that to us with their stunning pyjama style. As we all know pyjamas are comfy and the most soothing of all the wears, so why not just make it a trend by wearing it more often. Still not inspired? Here are the divas, who have worn pyjamas and aced the look too.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, whose movie career is on a high rise post 'Raazi' donned this amazing pyjama and teamed it with a groovy top. She wore an off-shouldered crop top with ruffled accents and paired it with crisp pyjamas. Her top was dipped in an electric blue shade, while her pyjamas featured blue and red stripes. She completed her look with red-coloured pencil heels and chic sling bag. Totally party ready!
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha had worn separates for her movie, 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' promotions. Her matching pyjama set was totally slay-worthy. She teamed her full-sleeved crop top, which was knotted at the waist with complementing flared pyjamas. Her separates were enhanced by intricate white-coloured prints. She completed her look with stylish flat sandals and her side-swept wavy tresses rounded off her look.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's looks are the most experimental in Bollywood. However, she surprised us once with a dressed-down look. On an early morning, she looked radiant in her quirky pyjama set. It was an all-black pyjama set, which featured a collared full-sleeved shirt and matching pyjamas. Her pyjamas were enhanced by colourful prints. Could she have worn it outdoors? She totally would have.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor's pyjama set exuded comfort and warmth. It was totally boho and inspired us to go pyjama-shopping right away. She wore a boat-neckline top with flared sleeves and teamed it with voluminous matching bottoms. Her pyjama set was splashed in pristine white hue and was accentuated by meticulous red prints. We also loved the colourful beads detail.
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta recently surprised us in a pyjama set. It looked like a perfect nightwear, but Esha totally made us believe that her attire could be worn beyond bedrooms too. Her pyjama set was splashed in blue colour and was enhanced by yellow stripes. It was a classic and Esha gave her look a geeky touch by sporting a pair of spectacles too.
Priyanka Chopra
Recently-engaged Priyanka Chopra has the most awesome street-style ever. She also made pyjamas look groovy. She was clicked walking down the lanes with her famous dog. PeeCee was spotted wearing a tight black-hued crop top and she colour-blocked it with orange-coloured pyjamas. She spruced up her look with sports shoes and black shades.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut rocked the pyjama trend at Cannes Film Festival this year. She was snapped walking with ace designer, Sabyasachi. The diva totally slayed it with her tracksuit look. She made a humble attire so glamorous. Kangana donned a grey-hued hoodie and teamed it with matching baggy pyjamas. She notched up her look with sports shoes and sexy shades.
So, whose pyjama style you loved the most?
