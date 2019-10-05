Just In
Navratri 2019: Look Royal Like These Bollywood Divas In Purple Traditional Outfits
Purple colour has always been on our favourite colours list as it adds a regal touch to your look. We do have a feeling that most of you must be having at least one purple outfit in your wardrobe that you would not have donned till now. So, if you are looking for an opportunity to flaunt your favourite purple-coloured outfit, this is your chance. This navratri, it is time to play your purple fashion game and radiate regal vibes. And those of you, who are in search for some beautiful traditional purple attire to sport for navratri, here are five best outfits from Bollywood divas wardrobe.
Alia Bhatt’s Royal Anarakali
Alia Bhatt sported a royal purple anarkali for one of the promotional rounds of Kalank and it's a perfect attire for you to flaunt this navratri. So, Alia wore a full-sleeved round collar purple anarkali, which consisted of a structure bodice and flared skirt. The bodice of her outfit was accentuated by intricate golden patterns. The flared skirt was adorned with meticulous patterns. The matching dupatta completed her beautiful ensemble. The Raazi actress accessorised her look with golden-toned jhumkis. She partly-tied her tresses. Alia Bhatt spruced up her look with kohled eyes and pink lip shade.
Vidya Balan’s Dark Shade Lehenga
For TSR TV9 National Film Awards in Vizag, Vidya Balan opted for a dark purple lehenga by Lajjoo C. Styled by Who Wore What When, her beautiful lehenga consisted of a half-sleeved plunging neckline backless choli, which was accentuated by golden patterns on the sleeves. She paired it with matching flared skirt with intricately-embellished golden designs on the hem. The Mission Mangal actress completed her look with a matching net dupatta. Vidya accessorised her look with big golden-toned jhumkas by Arnav Jewellery. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Vidya Balan spruced up her look with smoky eye makeup and light lip shade.
Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Silk Sari
Madhuri Dixit Nene donned a vibrant purple silk sari by Raw Mango for one of the episodes of Dance Deewane and looked absolutely beautiful. Her pretty sari was accentuated by intricate gold zari designs and broad golden border. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she teamed her sari with a strappy golden blouse and draped her sari in a nivi style. The Devdas actress accessorised her look with a pair of crystal detailed ethnic earrings and kadas. Madhuri Dixit pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun adorned with mogra flowers. The tiny red bindi upped her look and she spruced up her look with pink makeup. Madhuri was the picture of elegance in her purple silk sari.
Kriti Sanon’s Sharara Set
Kriti Sanon wore a lavender purple-hued sharara set by Sukriti & Aakriti, which consisted of a sleeveless designer hem kurti and a pair of sharara. Her beautiful ensemble was accentuated by heavy embellished gota work. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she upped her desi look with a matching dupatta and completed her look with striped juttis. Her jewellery game was also strong. She accessorised her look with golden-toned beautiful earrings and ring. Kriti Sanon left her side-parted curly tresses loose. Thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Bridal Lehenga
At an event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported a purple bridal lehenga by luxury brand Jayanti Reddy. The sleeves of her square neckline plain choli were accentuated by intricate golden patterns, while her elaborate lehenga looked royal and stunning. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, The Zoya Factor actress completed her beautiful ensemble with a complementing dupatta. Her jewellery game was very strong. She accessorised her look with heavy multi-layered golden-toned necklace, kadas, earrings, and maang tikka, which came from label Birdichand Ghanshyamdas. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and lip shade.
All Bollywood divas gave regal vibes in their purple outfits. Which one did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.
Happy navratri!
Pic Credits: Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kriti Sanon- Sukriti & Aakriti, Sonam Kapoor