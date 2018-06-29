Priyanka Wore The Colour Of Love As She Graced A Formal Function With Nick Jonas

The rumoured couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also graced Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party. The duo was seen holding hands and posing together for the shutterbugs. Dressed to T, they looked so awesome with each other and gave us couple goals.

And Priyanka indeed wore the colour of love-red. She looked stunning with Nick, who contrasted her red with black. She wore a simple sari for the occasion and looked gorgeous AF. While at the pre pre engagement party, Priyanka wore a lilac Tarun Tahiliani sari, today at the pre-engagement festivities, she donned an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla number.

Her sari game was strong and she looked absolutely ravishing. Her sari was dipped in the bright red shade and was enhanced by shimmering silver metallic borders. Her spaghetti-strap blouse was highly embellished and accentuated her ensemble. Priyanka's sari was beautifully draped and totally highlighted her lithe frame.

Priyanka wore minimal jewellery and that we thought was a sensible decision. She wore statement bangles, earrings, and a ring to enhance her hot avatar. Her red lip shade, pink eyeshadow, and black bindi were spot-on. Her side-swept messy hairdo went perfectly with the attire.

Nick, on the other hand, sported a classic and classy look. He wore a V-neck coat and paired it with matching trousers and a white shirt. He looked as poised and amazing as Priyanka.

Well, Nick and Priyanka together were a visual treat and we hope to see more of them.