Kangana Ranaut Beats Priyanka Chopra In Looking Good At Priyanka's Party
Kangana Ranaut takes over Priyanka Chopra's party like a true fashionista. Probably, the first time a guest has looked better than the hostess!
Most of the time, Priyanka Chopra looks phenomenal. We won't take that away from her. But god know's what happened to her at her own party.
We will talk about that later but first, let's look at Kangana's absolutely gorgeous look. She picked a Sachin and Babi for the evening. She wore the right colour for the season: The bold yellow. The black spaghetti straps stood out. You'll also spot cute black bows around the waist.
The entire dress is embroidered with an interesting floral pattern. We love the black and mustard yellow combination. Kangana totally owned the look. She went for a minimalist look. Wearing her hair in a bun, she totally marveled the look. She wore a little makeup for this.
Priyanka, on the other hand, was a disappointment. We don't know what was she thinking when she picked a dress like this for a party thrown by her. It was too plain for a hostess. And the jacket doesn't go with the rest of the ensemble. Too bad.
