Your Weekend Wardrobe Sorted Ft. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making fashion statements these days. She recently attended Wimbledon 2021 finals in style. However, the actress also flaunted a comfy linen wear as she relaxed on a wicker sofa at her balcony and for the throwback promotional round of her restaurant Sona, Priyanka was dressed to impress. So, if you are looking out for outfit goals, Priyanka Chopra is here to give you some cues. Let's talk about her outfits.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' White Linen Set

So, Priyanka Chopra wore a white top and teamed it with a full-sleeved linen shirt and matching pants. Her styled was laidback and for sure, she exuded comfy vibes. The actress paired her ensemble with white sandals that went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with gold bangles and chic earrings. She also wore a pair of square-shaped frames and the lip shade was matte-pink. The cheekbones were contoured and the partly-tied ponytail hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' White Dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a sleeveless white dress that featured a plunging neckline and featured a gathered bodice with a thigh-high side slit. Her attire was from the label, Jacquemus and she teamed it with a pair of statement golden sandals from Gianvito Rossi. She wore a sleek gold chain, which had a pendant highlighted by the word 'Priyanka'. She also wore hoops with her outfit and the makeup was marked by matte-maroon lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The high-bun completed her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Printed Dress

Of late, the Baywatch actress graced the Wimbledon 2021 women's final match. She wore a polo-neck and full-sleeved dress for the occasion. Her dress was enhanced by patterns and featured asymmetrical hem. The dress also featured ruffled scarves-like detailing. She paired her midi dress with black heels and accessorised her look with chic gold-toned jewellery. She carried a brown purse with her and wore black cat-eyed frames. The makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade and the middle-parted bun rounded out her look.

Priyanka Chopra's Brown-Patterned Jumpsuit

Styled by Law Roach, Priyanka wore a full-sleeved and collared brown-hued jumpsuit that featured intricate leopard-inspired patterns in black tone. Her attire was designed by Ralph Lauren and this attire also, she wore for Wimbledon 2021. She carried a brown purse with her and accessorised her look with a dainty neckpiece. The makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

So, which outfit of Priyanka Chopra Jonas did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.