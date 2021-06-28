Just In
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steps Out In Two Awesome Outfits, Perfect For Light Informal Occasions
Planning a get-together with friends and thinking of what to wear? Well, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has got fashion goals for you. The White Tiger actress gave us stunning fashion goals over the weekend. She not only visited her restaurant Sona with her friends but also celebrated the pride movement. For both the occasions, she opted for gorgeous outfits - one was a colour-blocked attire, the other outfit was a plain white dress.
Photo Credit: Anjula Acharia
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' White Dress
The actress looked amazing in her white dress, which looked so simple and yet made for a party-worthy outfit. Priyanka's dress featured a round-neck with half-sleeves. It was like a sweater dress with sheer details and a sharp side slit. Priyanka paired her ensemble with white-hued sandals and accessorised her look with a gold watch and bracelets. She also upped her look with statement textured earrings. She carried a brown purse with her and wore large square-shaped reflectors. The makeup was highlighted by brownish-pink lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Colour-Blocked Outfit
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us another OOTD and this time, she made use of contrasting hues. She wore a striped blue shirt and teamed it with high-waist yellow flared pants. Her attire seemed ideal for dinner outings. The diva accessorised her look with her gold-toned watch and complementing bangles. She also notched up her look with a few chic rings. The makeup was enhanced by brownish-pink lip shade and glossy nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.
Picture Source: Instagram
So, which outfit of Priyanka Chopra Jonas did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.