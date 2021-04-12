BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Unique Jacket Style At The Red Carpet Has Become The Talk Of The Globe Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas doesn't stick by the rules, when it particularly comes to fashion. The actress's fashion sensibility is strong and she definitely commands attention with her outfits. Whether you admire her outfit game or not, Priyanka has the netizens discussing her fashion. Of late, Priyanka stunned us again over the weekend, with her striking outfits that she sported for the BAFTAs. She was styled by Law Roach, who also styled The Queen's Gambit actress, Anya Taylor-Joy for the SAG Awards. Priyanka and Law Roach's collaboration for the BAFTAs was certainly a winning one; her two couture outfits are a proof! We have decoded the two looks for you, so that you are inspired to come out of your comfort zone and make your own fashion rules.

Priyanka Chopra's Jacket And Lounge Pants Look

Well, Priyanka Chopra took a departure from the usual dresses and pantsuits seen on the red carpet, and instead surprised us with this ensemble from the Spanish label, Pertegaz. Her ensemble was from the FW 2021 collection of the designer and it consisted of a jacket with high-neck and high-waist trousers, which were cinched at the hem. The red structured jacket was accentuated by textured floral-embroidered accents and the prominent slit at the center added to the bold quotient. With this jacket, it seemed like the Baywatch actress gave an epic reply to all those who trolled her Grammy's 2020 Ralph & Russo tassel gown. The actress paired her gorgeous jacket with lounge pants, which were ivory-hued with black waistband. The pants were casual and exuded laidback vibes with flowy silhouette and pockets. She teamed her ensemble with ankle-length boots from Louboutin, which went well with her outfit. The blue bohemian-inspired neckpiece upped her look and the elegant drop earrings from Bvlgari notched up her look. Pink lip shade, glossy sun-kissed golden eye shadow, and the high-puffed bubble braids hairdo gave her look, a unique effect.

Priyanka Chopra's Jacket And Skirt Look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us one of the most eye-catching outfit looks from the award function with this RVDK attire. She wore a plunging-neckline jacket that was enhanced by Bishop sleeves but the real highlight was the hand-painted, beaded, and pleated butterfly accents in myriad of vibrant hues. She teamed her statement jacket with a figure-flattering skirt that added a formal touch to her ensemble and made her look smarter than ever. This time, she paired her outfit with sandals from Stuart Weitzman. The jewellery was from Bvlgari and Priyanka made a strong case for rings, particularly gemstone rings for this look. She also wore a dainty pair of earrings to notch up her stylish avatar. As for her makeup look, our eyes were totally struck on her nail lacquer, which were colour-blocked with ivory hue and black pointed tips. The red lip shade and balanced subtle makeup elevated her look and she gave us hairstyle goals with her part bun and part braids look.

So, which BAFTA 2021 look of Priyanka Chopra Jonas did you like more? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Pip