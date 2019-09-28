Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Peach Floral Dress Or Shimmering Light Green Sari? Pick Your Favourite! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it promotional event or any other event, Bajirao Mastani actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas always makes heads turn with her stunning fashion statements.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was spotted promoting her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink in a pretty floral dress. The actress also looked extremely stunning as she attended the Indian Sports Honour Awards event in Mumbai. She wore a shimmering green sari for the latter occasion. So, let's take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

Priyanka Chopra In A Floral Dress

For one of The Sky Is Pink promotional rounds, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a three-fourth cuff-sleeved high neck flared peach dress by Zimmermann. Styled by Ami Patel, her pretty dress was accentuated by multi-hued floral prints. The matching cloth belt tied at her waist, added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of matching pointed heels. Her nails were also dipped in peach lacquer. Priyanka accessorised her look with a golden-toned wrist watch while the oversized yellow reflectors by Turakhia Optics, added a cool quotient. She left her side-parted sleek tresses loose. Priyanka Chopra Jonas spruced up her look with minimal base marked by dark pink lip shade.

Priyanka Chopra In A Shimmering Green Sari

For the Indian Sports Honour Awards event, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a light-green hued shimmering sari, which was accentuated by intricate golden-silver prints and a golden border. She draped her sari in a Nivi style and teamed it with a matching strappy blouse. Priyanka flaunted her mangalsutra and ring. She accessorised her look with a pair of green-hued drop earrings and upped her look with her statement golden wrist watch. She left her side-parted long wavy tresses loose and rounded out her look with contoured cheekbones and jawline, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink blush, and matte dark red lip shade.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked absolutely pretty in breezy peach dress and classy in green-hued sari. Her makeup game on both the occasions was on-point and suited her. Priyanka's latest looks proves that the diva definitely knows how to look gorgeous in any kind of attire.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave major fashion goals and we want you to take some styling tips from her. Her peach dress is perfect for birthday parties and get-togethers. With her beautiful sari, she just gave us a traditional fashion goal for this Navaratri.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' outfits? Which one did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.